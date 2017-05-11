Spending Cuts, Adjunct Faculty, Poor Treatment

By Santino Scalici

With the recent cuts in federal and state spending for higher education, adjunct faculty at public universities and community colleges are now more vulnerable than ever.

Beau Bledsoe, adjunct professor of music at UMKC, teaches classes in guitar and music entrepreneurship, but the Arkansas-born guitarist started out as a student under the tutelage of Douglas Niedt.

The guitar program at University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Conservatory of Music and Dance was a breeding ground for new talent, and it attracted students from all over the world, including the deepest recesses of the American South. But with Bledsoe leaving, the guitar program may come to an end.

After graduating from the University of Arkansas, Bledsoe moved to Kansas City in 1993 to get his master’s degree at the Conservatory of Music and Dance. He continued his studies and started teaching guitar to supplement his income at Rockhurst University and Kansas City Kansas Community College before taking an adjunct position in 2015 at UMKC. Already then, Bledsoe began to notice signs the department was in trouble.

“The university wasn’t really serious about curating any new talent to take over the guitar department, and I had no interest in being a teacher,” Bledsoe said. “I’m a 45-year-old guy with a family and a full-time ensemble and non-profit to run — the kids deserve much better.”

Bledsoe’s contract ends this semester, and he agreed to meet with UMKC administrators to find a full-time replacement.

“I’ve literally heard nothing back,” Bledsoe said. “My guess is that they will continue using adjuncts on a part-time basis to keep from spending money on what they really need, which is a full-time professor.”

Spending money won’t be easy amid budget shortfalls and new construction approved for a downtown annex, especially as Missouri lawmakers approved a plan last Thursday to cut funds for public universities by nearly 7 percent.

Not only will the departments and the students suffer, but so will the teachers — a good number of which are contingent and part-time workers.

At UMKC, there are four faculty classifications: adjunct (part-time, not benefits eligible, usually on a semester-to-semester contract), lecturers or non-ranked, “Non-Tenure Track” (full-time, benefits eligible, but not eligible for promotion), ranked NTT (full-time, benefits eligible, and eligible for promotion), and tenure-line faculty.

Crystal Gorham Doss, Ph.D., was a lecturer at UMKC before accepting an assistant teaching position in the English department. As a ranked “NTT,” Dr. Doss is eligible for promotion and benefits, unlike her adjunct colleagues, but she maintains anything outside secure and full-time employment is a problem.

“Any contingent position is more precarious than a tenure-line position, and often (some or all) contingent faculty are excluded from faculty governance, depending on the institution,” Doss said. “Nationwide, institutions are moving from tenure-line faculty towards contingent faculty of various sorts.”

Doss is no longer an adjunct at UMKC, but her experiences at other institutions tell a story echoed by many who teach part-time at public universities and community colleges.

“I didn’t feel respected or valued by the administration or my colleagues, but I did feel respected and valued by most of my students, who had no idea I was an adjunct or what that meant if they did see that title by my name,” Doss said. “There was a strong sense at those institutions (and I suspect most other places) that we shouldn’t burden students with reality of our working conditions.”

Erik Olsen, Associate Professor of Economics at UMKC, said that working conditions for faculty, even at the full-time level, are strenuous.

“Most of these classifications are salaried and exempt from overtime law. But many of us, especially tenure and tenure-track, work 50, 60, 70 hours per week, with maybe a week off total during the year,” Olsen said. “This can be necessary to have a robust research program, which is required as part of the job. I know of few, if any, faculty members who work a 40-hour week.”

In addition to these extra hours, faculty must also meet the special needs and expectations of the students they teach—which can sometimes be a slippery slope for those educators already on the margin of the university system.

Student Evaluations

Olsen said student evaluations are a difficult metric for evaluating adjunct faculty.

“If the student evaluations are not good, then an adjunct faculty member will likely face the loss of employment. But, as you point out, adjuncts are typically very low-paid and under a lot of economic stress,” Olsen said. “Furthermore, if a faculty member has high standards and is a difficult grader, the student evaluations will usually be adversely affected. So this gives the adjunct an adverse incentive to be lenient in grading.”

Doss echoes this concern, saying that student evaluations are not an effective metric of how well a professor teaches, citing a paper published by Science Open author Philip B. Stark in 2016.

Breakdown of UMKC Faculty

UMKC has 710 full-time instructional staff (consisting of 318 tenure faculty, 99 tenure-track faculty, 291 not on tenure track but with annual contracts and 2 others) and 594 part-time instructional staff. 46% of the instructional staff are part-time. However, this does not mean that 46% of the courses are taught by part-timers because a part-timer may only teach one course.

On a full-time equivalent (FTE) basis UMKC has 908 FTE Instructional staff, which means that those 594 part-timers constitute 908 – 710 = 198 FTE. This means that part-timers as a group represent 22% of the FTE Instructional staff, according to a Human Resources Survey at the University of Missouri System.

And there is an increasing reliance on the part-time instructors, like Bledsoe, who feel this is just not a sustainable path either for university students or instructors. The conditions, according to Bledsoe, are almost too much to bear and adjuncts are not treated well.

“I can just tell you that the pay is not very good. I was asked and expected to do the work of the full-time professor that I replaced such as recruiting and auditioning students from around the U.S. without compensation,” Bledsoe said. “When I asked to be compensated I was told that I was getting paid from the occasionally canceled class and to accept that as payment.”

The worst part, according to Bledsoe, was that students were suffering.

“I felt sorry for the students at the Conservatory that were paying real money and getting a substandard education. I feel that they [UMKC] are much more excited about the new campus building than having a professional faculty and strong departments.”

This, more than anything, led to a very difficult decision.

“I recently quit in an email citing that I did not think it was a valid career path for someone of my age with a family,” Bledsoe said. “It saddens me that this how the guitar department ends. So many of my friends moved to Kansas City because of the guitar program at the Conservatory.”

When asked what he thinks the future holds for the guitar program, Bledsoe didn’t seem confident in its survival.

“Most likely the program will just go away in a budgetary meeting. I received my Master’s in Music from this program, and it was a very different environment then,” Bledsoe said. “I did have young students inquire about the program, but I could not recommend they relocate to UMKC in good conscience—even though I’m an alumnus of the program.”

As of this writing, Bledsoe will have taught his last student at UMKC. Dr. Doss, Assistant Professor of English will stay on. Dr. Olsen, Assistant Professor of Economics, will be continuing his work in a new position on the East Coast.