Softball Struggles at Weekend Tournament

Softball played in the We Back Pat Tournament Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. While the two games on Saturday were competitive losses, the game on Friday was terminated at the end of the 5th inning because Missouri State University was ahead by 8 runs.

The Roos were almost hitless in the first game, and MO State’s pitching was as confident as their hitting. They had 4 runs and 5 hit in the first inning.

The two games in the tournament on Saturday were more competitive, but the Roos did not muster enough to win either game. UMKC’s pitching gave up 8 hits against Saint Louis University, and 7 hits against Southeast Missouri State (SEMO).

The Roos defense was better in the third contest against SEMO, but they still made two errors in the game.

Coach Meredith Neal said of Friday’s effort,“Our ultimate goal every day is to be competitive, and we failed to rise to the challenge against Missouri State.”

The Lady Roos are 4-14 overall.

Next up for the Roos are Arkansas University Tuesday in a double-header at their field. Then they go to Lawrence, Kansas for the Jayhawk Invitational. They play Drake Friday, Iowa and Green Bay Saturday, and then Iowa again on Sunday.