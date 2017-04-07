Sodexo General Manager Issues Apology for English-Only Rule

The general manager of Dining Services UMKC issued an apology Thursday for a rule preventing some Einstein Brothers employees who work through Sodexo from speaking any language other than English in the work place.

The manager told U-News that the practice is no longer in place.

“I was wrong when I put that into effect,” said JP Singh, General Manager of Dining Services UMKC. “I was thinking about my employees’ safety and my customers’ safety and a better communication for that work place, and I was wrong.”

Singh said Sodexo has no official policy that prevents workers from speaking any language besides English and that Sodexo encourages diversity.

“Sodexo welcomes every language,” Singh said. “Sodexo has over 250 languages being spoken right now all over the world [in their work places].”

The apology came after a U-News reporter overheard a shift supervisor at Einstein Brothers in Royall Hall tell two workers that they needed to stop speaking in their native language.

Jody Jeffries, director of Student Union Operations and Student Auxiliary Services, said he was unaware that the rule had existed and drew a distinction between the policy and the practice.

“I’ve worked here for 22 years and I’ve never heard [of] such a policy,” said Jefferies. “The practice that JP (Singh) is acknowledging now was a time when they were encouraging employees out of courtesy to their co-workers, to the students and guests, to meet the service level expectation so that there was no confusion with students. That practice that JP is telling you [U-News] [about] now – they shouldn’t even be doing that piece.”

U-News sought comment from Einstein Brothers employees in Royall Hall but they could not be reached.

No Sodexo employees or Einstein Brothers employees at UMKC have been fired or disciplined because of the practice, Singh said. He could not confirm how long the English-only practice had been going on.

“I recognized my mistake,” Singh said, “and I hope we can move forward with that, and I am not going to enforce that again.”

In past cases, the Supreme Court has found English-only rules violate the right to free speech in the First Amendment of the Constitution, which the Court ruled applies to languages other than English. Additionally, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission states that prohibiting employees from their primary language disadvantages their employment opportunities and therefore violates employees’ civil rights.

ztlqpd@mail.umkc.edu