Socializing over Stigmatizing: STIs and Sexual Health at UMKC

Students gathered in what looked like a normal study room, only to discover desks piled with brightly colored packs of condoms, mysterious vanilla-scented dental dams and orange stress balls proclaiming, “I got mine,” in bold lettering. As each stare swiveled and widened, senior Jasmine Carter, who serves as treasurer for Sigma Gamma Rho, tentatively raised her voice above the giggling, curious crowd.

“Okay, guys, I’d like to introduce our guest speaker!” Carter announced at last Monday’s event for sexually transmitted infection testing at UMKC.

Marquita Leverette of Kansas City Health Department HIV Services presided over her audience like some sort of sexual education queen. Her high heels dug into the carpet as she paced, and her hands rotated excitedly in the buzzing, energized air.

Leverette encouraged students to jot down their questions about sexual health, specifically sexually transmitted infections, on neon notecards.

“I’ve been doing this since 2003, so I’m not really a person that’s easily offended or taken off my game,” Leverette said. “So, if there’s something that you really have to ask, please feel free, I would rather you get good, solid information here… instead of getting information that may or may not be the best, most accurate, or up-to-date.”

As she continued, it became evident that many students had never heard this information before. Leverette shared little-known facts, including that men can get yeast infections, Millennials and their elderly counterparts stand out as most at risk for STIs, and gonorrhea can try to exit the skin in search of another host.

“Wow,” one student gasped at that last fact. The grimace on her face suggested she may be envisioning some sort of parasitic sci-fi scene.

When the room quieted down, Leverette emphasized that 90 percent of people have some strain of HIV.

The room seemed to collectively do the math. More than half of the people in this room. More than the majority of my friend group.

Yet as this realization settled, discussion emerged about why such a stigma persists if STIs are so common. This newfound openness was reflected when students trickled over to a table at the back of the room to get tested for STIs on the spot.

By the end of the night, that same, nervous Jasmine Carter who began the event with a shaky exclamation stated, “I would say go get tested. It’s very important. You can prevent something from happening. I wouldn’t say you can cure it, but you can definitely slow down the process if you take that chance, take that jump, and go get tested. I know it’s scary, it’s a little uncomfortable. You don’t want to go to the doctor and say, ‘I need to get checked for [STIs].’ I don’t like doing it personally, but it needs to be done.”

This transformation in student perception and advocacy mirrors what many programs, events and resources at UMKC are trying to facilitate. Instead of a silent, shaming attitude towards sexual health issues, they urge for acceptance. They attempt to provide resources such as STI testing in convenient locations, rather than stuffy, intimidating offices.

In fact, UMKC has recently spearheaded the “Know your status?” program, in collaboration with the Good Samaritan Project and the Kansas City Health Department. Students can receive free testing for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

These services are also available at the university’vaMindBody Connection room, located in the Atterbury Student Success Center. Here, students can get tested in between visiting the massage chairs and relaxing with some coloring. This life-saving decision becomes a normal part of their day, not a daunting, nightmarish field trip.

Other student-friendly options are STI testing and immunizations provided at the UMKC Counseling, Health and Testing Center, located at 4825 Troost Avenue in Suite 115.

Due to this focus on sexual health and prevention, the event Jasmine Carter attended last Monday was not a one-time conversation. Instead, UMKC aims to continue this dialogue in other fun, social settings.

Another example, which unfolded last Wednesday as the on-site testing, is Condom Casino Night.

As seniors Cameo Miller and Nelson Atkins ambled into Condom Casino Night in the Student Union, they recounted how they first learned about sex.

“My mom gave me a book, and that was it. I just had to read the book,” Atkins said. “I was like, ‘Mom, what am I reading?’ She said, ‘Just read it and we’ll talk about it.’ We never ended up talking about it. We didn’t’t really have the talk until after I started having sex, and that was years later.”

Miller shared that her experience was similar. “My mom and I had the basic birds and the bees talk,” she recalled. “It was really awkward… and that was it. That was the conversation.”

Condom Casino Night contrasted these first conversations by replacing the awkward with the enjoyable. Games with names like “Foreplay Poker” and “Texas Cond ’em” gave students the opportunity to stack up their chips and cash them in for condoms. At the “Sex Fact or Crap” table, students got to try their hand answering trivia questions like, “Is baby oil safe to use with a condom?”

Students munched on nachos and danced to booming rap music as the games swirled on around them.

This event, held every year at colleges and universities across the country, comes as a response to recent findings from The National College Health Assessment Survey. The survey found that only 54 percent of college students consistently use condoms during intercourse, and a mere 4 percent of them use condoms during oral sex.

Senior Vanessa Esquivel reacted positively to the event. “It’s always kind of awkward to learn about sex,” she acknowledged, “but this is with games and food, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Despite the perception that students should already know everything about safe sex by the time they arrive at a college, continued education remains crucial. Education orchestrated through fun, positive programs is particularly effective at starting conversations. Students at both the STD testing event and Condom Casino Night urged that UMKC not only continue to emphasize these resources, but also fight to advance them.

