Snowden: an Innocent Lamb

Snowden is a good movie — tense in the right spots with moments of levity that show a lot of charm from the actors, who give good performances across the board. With a film like this, however, whether the movie is enjoyable or not is almost the least significant question. For many, the important question is, “What should I think about Edward Snowden?”

Snowden is a polarizing figure. He is the type of subject you hope doesn’t come up around the Thanksgiving table because you know your WASPy aunt, who watches FOX News, and your Millenial cousin, who is taking her first college Ethics class, will both have very strong opinions. Whether Snowden is a heroic whistleblower or an unpatriotic traitor is still undecided in the eyes of the public. However, we can all rest assured that Snowden has at least one person on his side: Director Oliver Stone.

With films like JFK, Nixon and W. under his belt, Stone has become the go-to guy for modern biopics. In the past, critics of Stone have alleged that he subscribes to the “never let the truth get in the way of a good story” style of filmmaking. That sensibility for entertainment can be problematic when dealing with public figures.

With Snowden, there are things that are clearly added for dramatic effect. For instance, the exam, we’re told, takes an average of five hours, but Snowden finishes in 38 minutes. Something along those lines may have happened, but it’s in the movie to show how much smarter he is than a room full of very smart people. Then there are parts that can be easily fact checked, like the dates journalists released the documents. Finally, there are nebulous aspects of the story, like characterizations and conversations. There’s a lot of dumbing down and movie short-hand happening that makes it hard to decide into which category the film’s events fall.

The problem is that a story, especially a film aimed at the mass market audience, has certain needs. There needs to be a protagonist and something to overcome. There needs to be a love interest. The story needs to follow three acts:

Act One, we learn who the players are and the circumstances.

Act Two, the hero runs into obstacles that bring him to his lowest point.

Act Three, the protagonist overcomes those obstacles, and it leads to a triumphant conclusion.

Snowden fits all of these criteria very neatly. Movie Snowden begins as an amalgamation of uber-intelligent, unwaveringly patriotic, and completely naïve. Joseph Gordon-Levitt turns in a decent performance as Snowden, but the character is a little too much of an innocent lamb. Over the course of the film he gets a little dirt on his hands, but he is always clearly the good guy. Anytime a line is crossed, he is the observer instead of the one making the move. Maybe that’s what Snowden was really like, but it all feels a little too easy.

That’s the film’s main issue. It never even flirts with the idea that Snowden isn’t the hero. There is some hand-waving about the cost of security being the loss of privacy, but it is always delivered by the “bad guy” characters. These kinds of justifications have become so rote as the “bad guy” way of looking at things that in a film, it always sounds more like a Bond villain monologue than a legitimate perspective. The character Snowden struggles with the implications of what he’s a part of, but the film never suggests that the audience should also be grappling with their feelings.

Snowden is a tense, enjoyable, well-made film. For having a run-time of just over two hours, it keeps up the excitement and never ever drags. The crime of the film is that it could have set the cultural perspective on Snowden, but it pulls its punches. Instead of a flawed but well-meaning man blowing the whistle on a system of which invasiveness had to be weighed against its intentions for national security, we get a story about a boy scout releasing documents to take down Hydra.

