Side by Side: Songs by Sondheim

Side by Side, a unique theatrical experience, is shining brightly over and over again on the Spencer Theatre stage at the KC Repertory Theatre. Written by Stephen Sondheim and directed by the KC Rep’s artistic director Eric Rosen, the production lacks plot but showcases numerous songs written by Sondheim during the early years of his career.

Sondheim, whose success began in 1955 when he wrote the lyrics for West Side Story, is known for scoring some of the most popular modern-day musicals such as Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods.

Side by Side pulls songs from Sondheim’s lesser known musicals: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, A Little Night Music, Company, all for which he wrote both the music and lyrics. Songs were also included from musicals Sondheim wrote only the lyrics for, such as Gypsy, Do I Hear a Waltz?, West Side Story and The Mad Show.

Jenny Ashman, Shanna Jones, Orville Mendoza and Oliver Thornton star in the four-person show. While each cast member displayed immense talent, Side by Side seemed a bit messy as it moved from one song to another, the performers taking on different characters each time and never really tying the entire show together.

The cast sifted through songs, taking turns singing solos, duets and ensemble pieces. Ashman tended to take on the operatic, higher vocal parts while the lower, boisterous songs were handed to Jones, who brought out the most vivacious and memorable moments of the evening. Mendoza took on versatile roles, switching between serious songs and ones filled with a lot more color. Meanwhile, Thornton took on the most soulful, touching numbers while still performing a few of the lively selections.

Each musical number was introduced with a brief history and a slight bit of comedy from different members of the cast. Each song was accompanied by Anthony Edwards’ piano playing and Daniel Doss’ dazzling lights, which outlined the stage in colors matching the theme of the song.

The scene design was unique in that it lacked physical tangibility — it was projected onto the stage. The projections were simplistic, usually showing each song’s show logo and title. “The Boy From…,” a number from The Mad Show, had the most creative projection, using the live shadows of Mendoza and Thornton to add an impressive visual touch to the song.

Side by Side showcased 29 of Sondheim’s songs in full. The grand-finale was Side by Side which was, as intended, the most memorable number of the show. In a rush to get through the rest of Sondheim’s songs from his early career, the cast went through tidbits of the last 25 songs side-by-side in a timed, eight-minute finale.

Despite the giftedness of the four-member cast, the two pianists and the production team, the show lacks the ability to captivate all audiences. Without a plot, it easily slips into dull moments and requires a dedicated lover of musical theatre to appreciate its essence.

Side by Side runs until February 19, 2017 at the Spencer Theatre.

