Shakespeare Accessible in Julius Caesar

The New York-based Acting Company treated the UMKC community to a stellar performance of Julius Caesar last week. The performance condenses the five-act tragedy into a bare-bones, 90-minute performance and holds true to the themes of supernaturalism, violence and honor while reducing the intimidating number of characters and less important subplots.

The result is an accessible and entertaining theatergoing experience.

One of the performance’s greatest strengths is the cast’s use of their voices to engage with the Bard’s text. There are times when the scene calls for the dramatic, grand “bravado” style of delivery often associated with Shakespeare. These moments are effective and necessary. More impactful, however, is how many of the actors deliver their lines with a kind of casual authenticity, finding a more contemporary rhythm in the poetic verse.

Caesar’s wife, Calpurnia (N’Jameh Camara) and Brutus’ wife, Portia (Chelsea Lee Williams) managed to find this rhythm when pleading with their husbands. Caius Cassius (William Sturdivant) is particularly effective at this style of delivery, finding humor and expanding on it every chance he gets. In the post-show Q&A, Sturdivant told the audience he was glad they appreciated the humor and that they had laughed more than most.

During the Q&A, Julius Caesar (Gabriel Lawrence) discussed how he heard himself playing with his vocalization onstage during the show. According to Lawrence, recent events in his personal life helped him find new ways of saying the same lines he’s been repeating for weeks.

Watching these actors find parts of themselves in their ancient characters gives a classic, familiar text new and exciting depth. It makes the dialogue, plot and characterization more accessible and easier to understand. It’s also compelling to watch, making up for the bulkier scenes and murky ending that are unavoidable in any performance of Julius Caesar.

The rhythm and style of dialogue are complemented by Charles Coes and Nathan A. Robert’s sound design. Bursts of noise reverberating in your skull are followed by a familiar high-pitched ringing. This, and the fact that theatergoers are seated onstage like members of the Roman senate, throw us into the world of the play and force us to pay attention.

Tatiana Wechsler’s chilling, almost mystical singing is the icing on top of this proverbial cake. Her vocals add a sense of mysticism that sends chills down your back and pushes you closer to the edge of your seat.

Another strength is Director Davin Brain’s staging. The infamous stabbing scene immediately comes to mind. The actors dance around Caesar in slow motion, and the arrangement of bodies and violence of the composition of a classical painting. The red sand and cloth used to represent blood are also high points, as is the mannequin who stands watch over the world of the play until the pivotal climax arrives.

Despite the attempt to water down the exhaustive list of roman senators, conspirators, loyalists and citizens who populate Julius Caesar, many of the actors do double- or triple-duty. There are times when it is unclear which character an actor is playing. This can add some confusion, especially for audience members unfamiliar with the work.

In a conversation before the performance, a representative from The Acting Company told me that Julius Caesar is the perfect play to perform following a bitter election. I was able to pick up on that commentary—it would be hard not to—but it seemed secondary to the casts’ deeply personal and surprisingly fresh approach to the Shakespearean characters and language.

Anyone who’s ever complained about feeling lost during Shakespearean performances should check out the Acting Company, because they might just change your mind.

