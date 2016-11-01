SGA Considers Improvements to Campus

The Student Government Association talked with the student body this past Thursday about improvements to UMKC’s campus. President Navya Sane, Executive Vice President Vamsi Chintala, Administrative Vice President Fatima Sharif, and Comptroller Herman Marks sat at a table in the quad and met with students on their way to class.

Improvements discussed include parking, a worker’s closet, Swinney Recreational Center hours, student legal advice, and gender neutral bathrooms.

“Most of the students liked what we were doing,” said Sane. “Around 30 to 35 students signed up to find out about future things we are doing.”

The issues that greatly captured student’s attention were Swinney and parking, according to Sane.

Comptroller Herman Marks said many students had expressed the need for more workout equipment, especially during peak hours in the early afternoon.

“We’ve talked about the possibility of remodeling Swinney,” Marks said, “but, nothing is concrete yet.”

Many students offered opinions on how to improve parking on UMKC’s campus. According to Sane, SGA has been weighing the options. The hope is to have plans ready to share with the student body before the year is over.

SGA has also been looking at gender neutral bathrooms on campus. As of right now there are none. There was difficulty discussing gender neutral bathrooms in the quad with the general student body. Many students did not have a strong opinion on bathrooms or the closet.

The worker’s closet is a relatively new idea. Sane said the aim was at helping low-income students, “giving them an opportunity to dress professionally when they don’t have the means to.”

Depending on how large the closet is students may receive supplies or rent it for free.

SGA is also working to bring UMKC’s School of Law together with UMKC students who are seeking law advice. It could benefit each group in giving real world experience and also possibly helping to reduce costly legal expenses.

rhennessy@unews.com