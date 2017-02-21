Search for New Bloch School Dean Continues

Dr. Jaishankar Ganesh, one of two candidates for the Dean of the Bloch School, visited campus last week to talk with students and faculty. Ganesh, who currently works as Dean and Professor of Marketing at Rutgers University, took part in a question and answer session.

Ganesh made a statement during the session that surprised some students – claiming he was not actively looking for the Deanship of the Bloch School. Others, however, were less surprised, pointing to the lingering controversy surrounding reports of inflated and fabricated data used to boost rankings as well as previous budgeting issues.

When asked about rankings, Ganesh acknowledged their importance but maintained schools should be wary of overemphasis. He mentioned prudent avoidance of falling for a ranking game, expressing his desire to emphasize the mission of the school itself.

He said he was proud of the fact that UMKC has so many schools within its system, a discernable feat for a University of its size. He also praised Kansas City, calling it the “capital of non-profit organizations.”

Marilyn Taylor, a Professor of Business Management in the Bloch School, questioned Ganesh on online education.

“The Bloch School has dragged its feet when it comes to online education,” Taylor said.

She also asked what Ganesh would do to make improvement.

Ganesh said that he agreed with her statement, and it was a necessity to augment and improve online education.

Charlotte Gilman, student and member of the Dean’s Search Committee, was energetic about the session.

“I thought the Bloch representatives at the session brought some excellent questions to the candidate,” said Gilman.

Jill Masson, executive assistant to the Dean, was also optimistic about both Ganesh’s session and the first on campus interview, which took place earlier this month.

“We can’t go wrong; both were wonderful candidates,” Masson said.

cmoffet@unews.com