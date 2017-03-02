School of Law Alumni Honored at Masquerade

The Phantom of the Opera was here for the UMKC School of Law’s masquerade on Friday. Or rather, his spirit was present as faculty, alumni, and others wore provided masks at the law school’s Big Event.

The Big Event is an annual function hosted by the law school to honor outstanding alumni. This year’s theme was inspired by The Phantom of the Opera.

The masquerade was held on the top floor of the Hotel President downtown, and the setting and atmosphere was indicative of the theme. Giant chandeliers hung from the ceiling and the lights were dimmed low. Porcelain and gold dishes along with red roses decorated the tables.

A cape- and mask-clad band played chilling organ sounds with eerie vocals which transitioned slowly into soft jazz. Those in attendance were dressed in an array of suits and little black (and red) dresses.

“It’s a really nice event,” Professor Allen Rostron said. “It’s a mix of alumni and some faculty, as well as friends and other lawyers here to support. Even if the lawyers here didn’t go to UMKC they still see it as the community’s law school, and they’re very supportive of it.”

In attendance were a variety of individuals, all there to celebrate their peers as they received honors for their outstanding and dedicated legal work.

Those receiving honors were Kelly A. Cambridge (Decade Award), Scott H. Aripoli (Pat Kelly Service Award), Sherri L. Wattenbarger (Pro Bono/Public Service Award), Theresa L.F. Levings (Lifetime Achievement Award), Ralph G. Wrobley (Philanthropy Award), and Dana Tippin Cutler (President’s Award).

Lawyer, alumni and past president of the UMKC Law Foundation Michelle Stark Kaufman spoke highly of the event.

“There are a lot of devoted alumni from UMKC,” Kaufman said. “The law school’s events are a great place to network and run into old classmates. I always look forward to events like this. There also six, seven, maybe eight professors who I had when I was in school who are still teaching.”

In fact, Kaufman said she began at the law school around the same time Dean Ellen Suni started teaching at UMKC. Suni has been a faculty member at UMKC since 1980, and has been dean of the School of Law for the past 13 years.

At the beginning of the year, Suni became unexpectedly ill. This event was the first she has been able to attend with since then. Suni will be stepping down from her deanship this semester, and Barbara Glesner Fines will serve as acting dean until a replacement is found. Suni wasn’t going to let any situation keep her from seeing students and colleagues, however.

“The energy level here is just so exciting,” Suni said. “I decided that I was going to make it here no matter what.”

mwharton@unews.com