Rough Weekend at Durwood

The men’s soccer games this weekend looked more like a demolition derby. Conference games are typically more physical,but there is a line where it begins to ruin the game.

UMKC men’s soccer lost 2-0 against Utah Valley and tied Seattle in double overtime, bringing their conference record to 1-2-3. Utah Valley’s goals came in the 7th minute and 67th minute of the match. The team is nationally ranked in the top 20.

The Roos had opportunities to score off crosses, but the redirection from forwards and midfielders were not on goal.

Both conference games were physical. During the Utah Valley game, the benches cleared after a hard foul by Eric McWoods.

The referee handed out three yellow cards in the match, and he probably should have handed out at least three others.

The men’s game against Seattle University on Friday ended in a 1-1 after 110 minutes of soccer. The teams tied in more than just the score—each had 15 fouls.

A controversial foul occurred in the 76th minute of play. Pandelis Popgeorgiev had a break away opportunity from half field. The last defender slide tackled him from behind at the top of the 18-yard box. The foul is typically a red card, but the referee showed a yellow instead.

Conference games can bring a physical element to the field, and without a good referee crew, the games get out of hand quickly.

The Roos played their best minutes of the game after the 73rd when they found the equalizing goal. McWoods scored the captain’s goal off a corner kick. The ball bounced a few times inside the box until it fell to his feet near the penalty box. He found the side netting with a medium powered shot.

Roos goalkeeper, Filippo Errico made eight saves in the game. The defense conceded21 shots and eight corners.

Errico’s best saves came in overtime of the match against Seattle.

Next home game for men’s soccer is CSU Bakersfield on Thursday, Oct. 27.

rhennessey@unews.com