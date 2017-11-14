Roo’s win home opener against Haskell

UMKC Men’s Basketball started out with a bang this season dominating Haskell, 110-59, in the home opener Sunday at the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City. The Roo’s scored seven points in just one minute of the game.

The Roos were led by Sophomore guard Jordan Giles’ stellar performance, putting up a game-high of 21 points against the Haskell Indians, making 8-12 shots inside the paint. Giles’ quickness and aggression was too much for the Indians as Giles continued to u his size and agility to get inside the paint and score.

“I didn’t do as well I could last game inside the paint, so I wanted to redeem myself,” said Giles. “I had something to prove out there tonight.”

In the first half the Roos did not shy away from the paint, by dishing it in to the inside, driving it down court and second-chance points. Junior Center Mo Ahmed had a perfect score of 6-6 inside the paint with an overall of 18 points.

Sophomore Guard Isaiah Ross put up a perfect three-pointer just before the buzzer in the first half, finishing at 20-56.

The Roos continued the aggressive momentum against Haskell in the second half of the game, increasing the lead and collecting 30 points on fast breaks, capitalizing on the Haskell’s turnovers. The points kept rolling in as Sophomore guard Xavier Bishop put up a career high of 18 points and Freshman guard Marvin Nesbitt shot 5-6 from the field.

“Our guys did a pretty good job overall of keeping them out of the paint” said Head Coach Kareem when asked about the defensive strategy. “Ours guys are definitely willing to get out there and compete.”

The Roos wrapped up the game with blowout score of 110-59 and plan to continue domination on the road. The Roos will play a pair of midweek games, starting with a trip to Kansas State on Tuesday, Nov. 14 before returning to Municipal on Nov. 16 to host Loyola at 7:05 p.m. CT.