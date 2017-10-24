Roos vanquish Vaqueros at last home game

UMKC Women’s Soccer team defeated Rio Grande Valley in a 2-1 victory as they celebrated graduating seniors on home turf last Friday.

“I was really proud of the girls the way we came back from adversity this game,” said Head Coach Chris Cissel, who mentioned some of the girls had won conferences at the start of their college career.

The first half started with little momentum, as both the Roos and Vaqueros defense fought hard to keep the ball away from the goal with little offensive energy. A corner kick in the 19th minute of the first half by junior mid-fielder Reighan Childs was a superb attempt, but resulted in no goal for the Roos. The Roos ended the first half with only three attempts to the goal each.

In the second half, the Vaqueros look more like a sure win as they were able to score in 50th minute of play on a free kick. The Roos had not allowed a goal in six straight games, and such an easy score seemed like a sign of impending defeat.

As the latter half of the match progressed, senior forward Lexie Howard broke-free from the Vaquero’s defensive pressure to land a goal in the left pocket from down the right and across the field, evening out the score board, 1-1.

At the 66th minute mark, Howard again showed the stock whose boss with an assist by junior forward Kelsey Mothershead and a goal straight down the center to settle the score 2-1.

UMKC Roos go back on the road to wrap up the season by you can still catch live in stats at http://nmnathletics.com/liveStats or visit https://info.umkc.edu/unews/ for more up to date sports coverage.