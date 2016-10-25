Roos Think Pink — Side Out

UMKC Roos took the lead in the first two matches of the night last Friday against Chicago State University (CSU). The women’s volleyball team honored breast cancer survivors and fallen individuals during their match in the 3-0 win. UMKC players and family members wore pink with pride, and proceeds from the match benefit the Cynthia Joy Gabel scholarship fund.

It was a night dedicated to coming out strong as the UMKC Roos took their early lead. At the start of the first set, the Roos led 10-2. However, CSU slowly made a comeback during the 20-18 run. During this run, senior Kaylyn Brandt set the ball for junior teammate, Devan Porter, where she made a kill. A CSU player went into defense to set the ball back, but the kill was too powerful, sending the ball to the stands. The Roos took the first match 25-22.

“A lot of the girls on the team had family members with breast cancer,” said senior Madison Mosier. “We were trying to play in honor of them.” Mosier led the team with 11 kills while also leading the team’s attack percentage with .458 percent. She played in honor of her grandmother who had breast cancer.

During the match’s second set, CSU and UMKC were tied up until the 4-4 run, when CSU took the lead. CSU’s lead did not last for long as the Roos gained the upper hand. During the 10-11 run, junior Adasia Bromberger’s serve hit the top of the net, but managed to tip over. One of the CSU players had already turned her back failing to notice the ball landing, allowing UMKC to equalize. After the Roos tied CSU, they took over the match and won the second set.

With a 2-0 set lead so far, the Roos had one more set to win. UMKC wasted no time and came out strong during the start of the game. Around the 8-9 run, CSU’s spikes were blocked twice by UMKC. CSU could not catch up with the Roos as they had serving errors, double contact calls, or were continually blocked by UMKC. Senior Emma Hagedorn spiked back-to-back during the 21 and 22-15 run. UMKC won the third set in impressive fashion.

The Cynthia Joy Gabel scholarship award was presented during halftime. Gable’s family members walked to the center of the court to hear what she meant to the women’s volleyball team. During the match, small pink volleyballs were thrown out to the crowd.

After the match ended, young fans in attendance had some of the volleyball players sign their pink volleyballs, including Mosier.

“[I love] the young fans. I love being able to make an impression on young girls that want to play,” Mosier said. “It makes us feel good that they support us.”

The Roos have a season record of 11-10. The next opportunity to watch them play is against Utah Valley University, on October 27th at 5:00 p.m. at the Swinney Recreation Center.

