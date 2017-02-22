Roos Still Bouncing

Five seniors ended their home career with one last win at Municipal, beating Chicago State 84-65 on Saturday.

After opening the game with a breakaway dunk by senior Dashawn King, the Roos faced a tough full-court press by the Cougars. The result was early foul trouble and shooting 20 percent shooting from the field.

“Senior night is like that sometimes,” said Coach

The Cougars led the first 13 minutes of the game with a score of 12-14. Jordan Giles tied the game on a pair of free-throws at 14. Then the Roos never took their foot off the gas.

UMKC began to share the ball, ending with 19 assists. Players found stroke out-scoring the Cougars by 13 with a halftime lead of 45-32.

“Coach told us to pick it up and we knew we needed to,” said senior LaVell Boyd.

Freshman Isaiah Ross led the way in the first half with 12, shooting 4-6 from 3-point land. Behind him was Boyd with nine points and three assists.

The Roos scored 16 before Chicago State could score six, extending the lead to 61-36. Senior Broderick Newbill began the offensive charge in the second half, completing an old-fashioned three point play, making the bucket while getting fouled, and knocking down the free-throw.

Chicago State tried to rally back getting the lead down to 19 with 10 minutes left in regulation, but seniors Boyd, Newbill, and Kyle Steward proved to be too much for the Cougars. They combined for 46 of Kansas City’s points.

“I think they’ve done a good job of sticking with things and continuing to get better,” said Coach Richardson. “They’re really playing well at a good time for us.”

The Roos led by as much as 30 points during their last home contest of the season, and with a little over three minutes left to play all five seniors were given a round of applause as they were subbed off the court one last time.

“It was kind of emotional but it was fun at the same time,” said Boyd. “My family came out to support me and we got the win most importantly.”

