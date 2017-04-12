Roos Second Place in WAC Softball

Despite losing two of three games in a series versus Grand Canyon University, the Roos are second in Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

UMKC started the three-game series with a 9-0 loss allowing the Lopes 10 hits.

Fighting to come back, in the bottom of the fourth inning the Roos loaded the bases with short stop Morgan Bryn getting hit by a pitch, a single by Kelsey Goodwin and a walk, but a GCU double play would make three outs.

“We have to hit the ball,” said Pitcher, Lynsey Conner. “She (GCU pitcher) wasn’t invincible, we just didn’t adjust at the plate.”

Game two of the series would prove to be better with a 3-1 Roos victory.

Conner threw 53 strikes during the contest allowing the Lopes six hits.

“Lynsey did a great job for us in the circle today,” said Michael Lewis, assistant coach. “We look forward to her continuing to be a leader for us in the circle.”

On a pitching change in the bottom of the third inning UMKC scored their first two runs. One off a GCU throwing error home, and the second came from a walk issued to Ashlin O’Brien after the bases were loaded.

Sophomore Bri Sims hit a solo homerun in the bottom of the 5th putting the Roos up 3-1 where it would stay for the remainder of the game.

The Roos were plagued with pitching issues in game three leading to the 10-1 loss. The Lopes scored five runs alone in the third inning.

UMKC experienced four pitching changes during the game. Conner finished the second game and started the third.

“We do need to get better in the circle,” said Conner. “Having each other’s back and making the simple play.”

Making several efforts to come back, UMKC fell short scoring their only run in the fifth inning before the “run rule” came into play.

The run rule states that if one team is leading by eight or more runs by the fifth inning, the game will be called before the typical seven inning finish.

“We lacked conviction in both the first and third games of the series,” said Coach Neal. “We need to gather ourselves and stay consistent for our games coming up.”

ccoleman@unews.com