Roos Perform at Year’s First Open Mic

The Student Union held the first open mic night of the year last Thursday. Several talented people were brave in taking the stage that afternoon to expose their special gifts.

One of the first students to step up to the microphone was Amina Dalton, a passionate singer.

“I’ve been singing my whole life,” Dalton said. “I love singing soul music.”

Her soulful vocals were expressed through vital yet tranquil vibrations. Famous soul artists, such as Jill Scott, mostly inspired her talent.

Dalton is currently undecided as she studies at UMKC, but she is sure that she would eventually like to audition at the Conservatory of Music and Dance. She also aspires to volunteer and use her voice to palliate former soldiers who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorders.

Dalton’s plan for her music strives to bring delight to more than just the ear.

The mic didn’t just belong to those who can hit a high note. Student and sociology major, Ravyn X, followed Amina’s performance with an inspiring poetry reading. She recited one of her own works concerning the dispiriting shooting of Mike Brown and the civil controversies following it. Ravyn utilizes her literary talent as a primary outlet of expression.

“I have to purge in some way or form- writing has saved my life, honestly.”

Ravyn’s personal journal is one with an abundance of character. It is a collection of her art, both literary and visual. She depicts some of her thoughts through paintings or drawings that are dispersed throughout the book. The cover of it is entitled “Enter,” and the back reads “Exit”, perhaps suggesting her own world lies in the pages between.

Sitting amongst the crowd of an open mic event allows you to enter the minds of whoever steps onto the stage. Being the one on stage will allow you to convey your own message to your fellow peers at UMKC, and you may just find someone whose passions coincide with yours.

