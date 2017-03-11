Roos Out in Semi-Finals of WAC

UMKC lost to New Mexico State (NMSU) in the semi-final match of the Western Athletic Conference tournament, 78-60.

UMKC lead for nine minutes in the first half. NMSU took the lead with less than 10, and finished the half with a commanding 41-29 lead.

The Aggies held the Roos to 34 percent shooting, while also making 55 percent of their shots. Ian Baker and Braxton Huggins could not be contained by the UMKC. Each scored 18 points.

The Roos got within six points of the Aggies in the beginning of the second half, but in the end struggled to get the ball in the hoop.

UMKC committed 25 fouls and NMSU committed 16, most of which were blocking calls in the lane. The game speed was slow because of it — preventing momentum construction. UMKC improved their free-throw shooting from the first round of the tournament. They shot 78 percent from the foul line.

Seniors lead scoring for UMKC: Kyle Steward had 12 points, Dashawn King 12, LaVell Boyd 10, Darnell Tillman 9, and Broderick Newbill 9.

