Roos on the News: Do You Trust the Media?

University News asks the student body if they trust mainstream media outlets. How much bias is there? Does media play a part in creating negative stereotypes? Let us know your opinion! Sound off in the comments below or tweet us @University0News.
Lexie
March 30, 2017 at 8:37 AM
I’ve felt for quite some time that the US mainstream media had to take the bulk of the blame for why politics has become so divisive — its overall quality level has deteriorated to the point that it’s become rare to find clear, investigative reporting on any major topic or issue. Things like healthcare reform, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, climate change, illegal immigration, government snooping, and so on are so muddily reported on and confusingly “covered” that people have been driven to alternate information/news sources and semi-sources, be it right wing blogs or Google searches for more authoritative reports.
The end result is that everyone has their own collection of “facts,” however dubious, because there is no faith or trust, regardless of ideology, that the traditional news outlets are doing their journalistic duties properly. There is a reason why many people see Jon Stewart and the Daily Show as practicing better journalism and being more insightful than regular news sources even though that’s not the primary purpose of the Daily Show, as Stewart himself would be the first to tell you. The real bad thing here is that the mainstream news outlets are in apparent denial that they are even partly to blame for all the distrust.
Actually, I have written for newspapers, not a lot, but enough, until I had to leave and to become a freelancer and paper expert just to earn my own living. Those running them have themes and people they sell. If you don’t agree with the general themes of your press, you have no job: I know because I lost one when I refused to lie in court about an article I wrote that was changed to heighten interest. (Lawsuit followed.) Media is not an easy place to retain ethics. Last fall I wanted to postpone subscriptions to certain magazines and newspapers until after the election. The media has scarcely had an original thought in the coverage of this campaign, and frankly, I can’t imagine who wants to hear it: I suspect this is why its influence is waning. I read half as much as I used to and am very selective in what I watch. I check most of what I read and watch for points of view and antithetical analysis. I wish reporters did the same, because it appears that a very few people steer the news for very large numbers of people.
The problem started in the 2012 election where some language was so consistent across networks and newspapers it seemed written by the same person. The media and especially the print media needs to revamp itself to survive. I don’t believe in media by Twitter, but lately, the press has no edge on Twitter and who would ever have thought that.
Don’t say something until you have something to say.
March 31, 2017 at 3:35 AM
Sometimes media really plays a huge role in creating bias, even though it has to be unbiased and solely based on the truth.