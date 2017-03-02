Roos Finish Up at Swinney with Win

The Roos honored seniors Lyndsay Leikem, Ceidra Coleman, Kelsey Barrett, and Justice Collins Saturday after a victory against Grand Canyon University (GCU), 77-65.

The four seniors and Samantha Waldron started the game. They grabbed the momentum from the Lopes in the final three minutes of the quarter for a 19-10 lead. GCU battled back in the second quarter, but the Roos dominated the game in the third and fourth quarters.

“We are obviously ecstatic to get the win today,” said Coach Marsha Frese. “It was the most complete win we have had this season with everyone being healthy.”

At halftime the Roos had a thin two-point lead. In the first three minutes of the third quarter, UMKC pushed that lead to 12 points. Coleman began the scoring seconds inside the quarter, stealing the inbounds pass and scoring the layup. India Johnson and Samantha Waldron knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers, then Leikem finished the scoring ralley with a base-line jump-shot.

The momentum never left the Roos side from that point on. The Roos maintained at least a seven point lead and commanded the court.

“We were just really excited,” said Coleman, “and we were proud that for our last game we played together and played for the win.”

India Johnson scored 17, and Samantha Waldron landed 16. Both were threats from downtown, combining to make five 3-pointers.

Kristen Moore scored 14 points. She is currently averaging 10.4 points per game and 5.4 rebounds.

Coleman was a pickpocket specialist. She had 5 of the team’s 9 assists. She also led in assists with 5 and had eight points.

The Roos full-court press has been in full effect since the team has become healthy. They forced 17 turnovers against CSU Bakersfield Thursday and 19 against GCU.

“We’re actually kind of a good pressing team,” said Coleman. “We rattle teams and those turnover points lead to fast-break points for us.”

The Roos play Saturday at Chicago State. The WAC tournament begins Wednesday, March 8 in Las Vegas. Fans can listen to the live audio at umkckangaroos.com.

