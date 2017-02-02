Roos Finish Non-Conference with Win

Despite turnovers and a low energy start, the Roos finished strong to defeat Ottawa 93-67 last Tuesday night.

The Roos turned the ball over 19 times and committed a staggering 27 fouls, versus the Braves, in their last non-conference home game.

The Roos came out hitting shots in the opening minutes starting the game on a 11-2 run with three players each hitting a 3-pointer. Ottawa answered back with their own 10-2 run stemmed from two unforced UMKC turnovers and seven fouls committed by the Roos.

“We have to do a better job of getting in position and using our feet and not reaching and slapping down.” said Coach Kareem Richardson.

After Ottawa tied the score at 13 with 12 minutes left in the first half the Roos got aggressive after a timeout and extended their lead by 17. The Roos scored 19 points before Ottawa could score six in three minutes, making the score 38-21.

The run included four 3-pointers, two of which were made by, the player of the game, Kyle Steward. For six games in a row Steward has been averaging double digits numbers.

“I think guys are looking for me a little more,” said Steward. “I’m being more vocal and asking for the ball. I think that’s what got me going on this little hot streak.”

The Roos ended the half with a nine-point lead after a baseball pass to Ottawa’s Hollis Mitchell turned into a buzzer beating lay-up.

The second half of play mirrored the first but despite having 17 fouls and 10 turnovers, in the half, the Roos powered through Ottawa scoring 49 points while shooting 48 percent from the field.

Four Roos were in double figures with Steward having 20 points and five boards alongside senior forward Broderick Newbill’s 20 points. Senior Dashawn King added 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, while freshman sharp-shooter Isaiah Ross went 4-9 from downtown, scoring 16 points and grabbing four boards.

UMKC’s next game will be in Edinburg, TX. versus UT Rio Grande Valley. The game will be a rematch. The Roos won 83-79 at Municipal.

Ceidra Coleman

ccoleman@unews.com