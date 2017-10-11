Roos demolish Cougars on home court

UMKC Volleyball defeated Chicago State 3-0 at a home court match-up, picking up its second WAC win of the season.

Sophomore defensive specialist Rhegan Spiegel showed tremendous effort as she cranked out a game total of 20 digs, keeping the killer spikes of Chicago State at bay and making it her all-time best.

“It was nice to be at home,” said Head Coach Christi Posey. “The enthusiastic crowd made it all the better.”

The Roos started out on the right track, taking the lead early on in the first set with sophomore Alicia Harrington setting the first point on a kill. The Cougars did not play shy, coming right back with a hard cross from Chicago State junior, Lauryn Dela Cruz.

By the first time out, the Roos had the lead 15-8. Afterwards, freshman defensive specialist Mack Blatcher’s serve looked promising, but the Roos left a spot open for the Cougars to score on the kill. The Roos took a second time out to strategize and came back to take the first set at 25-21.

The Cougars were just as tough an opponent in the second set, but the Roos still proved to be tougher, taking the set again at 25-21.

“First and second set, I don’t think we were smooth but we still battled it out,” said Pose.

By the third set, the momentum did not slow down as the Cougars fought back hard against the Roos, briefly taking the lead midway through the set. Errors in strategy provided an added advantage for the Roos. UMKC took the third set 25-21.

“The third set we settled in better and established a rhythm,” said Posey. “I thought our defense and blocking really came alive and propelled us to the win.”

The Roos will be back in action again on Thursday when they welcome in Seattle U for a 7 p.m. match on Oct. 12 at the SRC.