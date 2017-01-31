Roos Defeats South Dakota, 4-3 | Women’s Tennis Win First Match

UMKC women’s tennis (1-2) earned a 4-3 victory over South Dakota University (SD) on Sunday in Lincoln, NE. The Roos won three singles matches and claimed the doubles point to earn the weekend split.

“It was a great match. South Dakota came to play today,” said coach Kendell Hale. “Our doubles were in sync and they played really well. Yana and Thanushree, our freshmen, came up with some great come-from-behind victories at No. 4 and No. 6… It was definitely a team win today.”

On first court, Senior Aliona Ladutska, from Minsk, Belarus, won 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5 against SD’s Ellie Burns to win.

“I got a lot of inspiration and support from my teammates,” said Ladutska. “This helped a lot to come back and stay focused until the end.”

On second court, Junior Melinda Johnson, Kansas City native, was defeated 7-5, 6-4 by SD’s Barbora Kollarova. Junior Marina Albert, from Thebes, Egypt dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision to SD’s Yuliya Sidenko on court three. Freshman Yana Grechkina from Vladimir, Russia won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 over SD’s Nanette Nylund. Senior Mariam Kurasbediani from Tbilsi, Georgia dropped a close 6-1, 3-6, 5-7 contest to SD’s

Anastasia Bondareko. Freshman Thanushree Vale from Chennai, India earned her first career victory, 6-4, 6-2 over SD’s Hannah Wich.

Roos Johnson and Grechkina defeated SD’s Bondarenko and Kollarova, 6-1 on court one. Roos Albert and Ladutska claimed the doubles point, dominating 6-0 against SD’s Burns and Nylund.

The Roos return to Kansas City on Sunday, Feb. 5 to play UConn at 10, in the morning.