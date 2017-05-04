Roos Claim Tennis Championship

Both the men and women of UMKC tennis won the Western Athletic Championship (WAC) Tournament Sunday against New Mexico State for the first time in school history.

The women will be making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. The men went to the tournament in 2013, when they played UCLA in the first round.

UMKC will learn who and where they will play this Tuesday during the NCAA Selection Show, where 64 of the best tennis teams will compete to find the best college tennis team in the country.