Roos Bounce Back in Second Half

Broderick Newbill is the Kansas City native who, along with Roos LaVell Boyd and Kyle Steward, all seniors, took over the second half against Grand Canyon University to improve their conference record to 3-3.

At halftime, UMKC was down by 12. Four minutes inside the second half, the Roos had the lead, 47-46, scoring 17 points before GCU could score four. The Roos were a new team, and held on to win, 83-77.

“I was so into the moment, I didn’t even notice we were up,” said Coach Kareem Richardson. “I was so excited about the way we were guarding – man I was into it – that’s exciting.”

“The halftime locker-room is never something you want to be a part of – especially when you’re down at home,” said Boyd. “They (coaching staff) got us going, in the right direction we needed to go.”

Newbill played out of his shoes in those first four minutes of the second half. He scored seven of those quick 17 points, and went on to set a career-high, 20 points, shooting 6-of-9 from the field.

The Roos had a total of 10 assists in the game. Boyd had six of those. He also led in points with 24 and had three steals. If GCU was trying to contain him – they failed by sending him to the line. Boyd went 11-13 at the charity stripe.

One of Newbill’s field-goals began behind the 3-point line after he received the ball from Boyd. Newbill drove the ball to his left, past the first defender, avoided the second defender by switching the ball to his

right, elevated himself and threw down an electrifying, one-handed dunk.

“I’m all for the team, I mean everyone likes to see that they scored 20 points,” said Broderick Newbill. “Working together – that’s where chemistry comes from.”

Kyle Steward now has four back-to-back games with double-digit points. He had 14 points, seven rebounds, one block, an assist, and a steal.

In the first half, GCU had the lead for more than 17 of the 20 minutes. The unsung heroes of this detail are Xavier Bishop, and Broderick Robinson. They deserve credit for keeping the Roos in the game.

Robinson knocked down two important 3-pointers, one in each half that helped UMKC’s momentum. Robinson was also the, ‘pick-pocket of the night, with four of Kansas City’s ten steals, and he grabbed four defensive-rebounds.

