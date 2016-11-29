Roos Basketball Lose Harrison to Suspension

Martez Harrison, UMKC’s all-time assist leader, has been suspended indefinitely from the basketball team due to violation of athletics department policy. Harrison was the 2014-2015 WAC Player of the year and AP All-American honorable mention.

The announcement was made prior to UMKC’s 86-75 win over Southeast Missouri State University.

Harrison played last Friday in UMKC’s win over Arkansas Monticello and is currently averaging 17.2 points per game. The details and length of his suspension have not been released.

“We’re just evaluating, and seeing, and going through the process, but no time-table yet,” said Coach Kareem Richardson.

LaVell Boyd led the team with 24 points and seven assists. The Roos out-shot Southeast Missouri behind the three-point line, 63-28 percent. Boyd shot perfect from the free-throw line, making 12 out of 12.

“We knew everyone had to step up,” said Boyd. “It’s just about believing in one another and trusting in one another.”

