Resources Every UMKC Freshman (And Student) Should Know About

Adjusting to a new environment can be difficult. New faces, new classes, and new routines make for an overwhelming transition. Luckily, UMKC offers many helpful resources that can ease the way.

Here’s 5 for your convenience, but this is just a modest compilation of my own personal experiences over the past three years.

Free Transportation

Your student ID card is more valuable than you may think, no matter how unprepared you may have been for the picture. The blessed rectangular plastic is a ticket for getting around Kansas City by way of the Metro bus—for FREE (except not really because your tuition includes a small transportation fee).

Visit: http://www.umkc.edu/transportation/metro.asp for more information and route details.

A Paradise For The Daily Printer

First week of class, and your print allotment is already dwindling away? Fear not.

While there are always ways to reduce the amount of paper you use, sometimes there’s no way around killing off trees.

For this reason, look no further than Scofield Hall. Scofield is located in the quad and has an impressive little computer lab tucked away on the first floor.

All they ask is that you respect their rule of 10 pages per day. Even if you don’t have an abundance of print needs, I recommend that you check there for a quiet space to study.

Get Your Résumé Going

Remember that one time in English class your junior year of high school when you spent the day making a high school resume? Throw it away.

After your first year, potential employers are not going to be as impressed with your high school stats.

Spend your first couple weeks at UMKC tracking down different on-campus organizations that you’re interested in, and ones that are affiliated with your field of study. Start building your involvement and leadership roles. If you find out you’re too late this semester, find out when they start accepting for the next.

Not only will this start padding your resume, but you’ll meet people right away with common interests and goals.

Visit: www.career.umkc.edu and schedule an appointment to get help on making a college-appropriate resume and writing cover letters. The website has many other helpful resources, including a list of internship opportunities.

UMKC Police

For non-emergency situations, the UMKC Police is an extremely important resource to be familiar with for a number of reasons.

Their office has bicycle registration forms and computer registration forms. They are also available at http://www.umkc.edu/finadmin/police/default.asp . You can describe your valuable items with traits like the serial number now in the case they are stolen later.

The officers will also come to you on campus if you feel unsafe at night and need an escort.

Finally, while not an official duty of theirs, they have been known to aid the sleep-deprived students that have managed to lock themselves out of their car on campus. Be warned, you’ll need to prove ownership of the car before they help you get in.

Food, food, food

UMKC has a nice little variety of eat spots around campus. Once it hits the late-night study munchies however, you need a different option.

Postmates is one great resource. It is the uber of food delivery. They only deliver to larger cities, and luckily Kansas City is on the list! For a small delivery fee, you can get your goods delivered to you from many different restaurants and snack stations around town. Postmates makes it easy by recommending the places that are still open for delivery. Next time you’re cramming for your Bio 108 exam in a Haag Hall deserted classroom at 2 a.m., do it in style with a piece of pizza.

Plug warning: When you download the app, use my code “KSLLN” to get $100 worth of delivery credit for your first week.

Have some resources of your own? Send them my way at cetgm8@mail.umkc.edu.