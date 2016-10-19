Reflecting on Police Relations

Last week I stumbled upon the body cam videos of the Dejuan Yourse arrest. Hearing his voice, seemingly on the verge of tears, demand why Officer Cole was punching him was heart-wrenching. No one should be able to watch that video and not be outraged.

I’ll admit that previously I’ve ignored those videos, preferring to hear the commentary on it rather than expose myself to the raw content. For those of us who grew up in the white suburbs, the police often felt distant. They were who you called when someone was doing something bad. They left you alone if you weren’t doing anything wrong.

Except, for many Americans, that’s not reality. I’ve heard the fears of a number of the members of my church who are sincerely concerned that if their son or daughter is pulled over that they may not come back home. Those of us who have not known this fear, who haven’t grown up with an apprehension of the badge, need to see these videos. We need to hear the reality that our neighbors feel.

One of the most important things I drew from the Yourse arrest was that our people in uniform need to receive training on how to de-escalate situations. I realize the particular difficulty for police officers to walk the appropriate line between investigation and de-escalation. Sometimes probing is necessary because people doing wrong won’t be willing to give up information that would incriminate them, but at the same time, we have legal protections against self-incrimination and should be innocent until proven guilty.

My mother has worked with students who have behavioral issues, and sometimes they get violent. Handling violence in children is easier in some ways because adults have a greater ability to subdue a child who is a danger to themselves and others. With adults, violence is more complicated, but the situation is in some ways the same.

It really may be that we have to ask our police officers to put their lives on the line even more than they already are so that situations can be defused and lives saved. That’s an incredible thing to ask of a person, but I think it is necessary.

The Yourse arrest also showed me in a new way the necessity of demanding justice for those wronged by authority. This could have been swept under the rug. It could have left Yourse with unfair assault and resisting arrest charges on his record. As terrible as the situation was, it shows that police brutality is a real issue. The body cam worked and should be implemented in every police department in the nation.

Sometimes visibility is all that’s needed to make change. While emotions are running high, and rightfully so, there is at least a hope that the America where its citizens live in fear of the police will pass away. I pray for the day when we can all feel safe walking our streets, driving our cars, and calling our people in uniform.

