Reduced Budget but Forging Ahead | Center for Neighborhoods Continues Good Work

Every one of Kansas City’s 240 neighborhoods, whether East or West of the Troost line, harbors its own issues.

“They’re just not always broadcast all over the news,” said Dina Newman. Newman is the Director of the UMKC Center for Neighborhoods, an initiative that works to educate and enable Kansas City neighborhood leaders to improve their

communities.

Newman and Dr. Jacob Wagner, the Center’s Co-Founder and UMKC Associate Professor of Urban Planning and Design, could choose to lament the $215,556 recently withheld from the UMKC Center for Neighborhoods by Governor Greitens. Instead, they are pursuing other resources and continuing the work they do at 4747 Troost.

“We’re not going to focus on that,” said Newman. “We know what we need to do. We are just going to keep going. We have champions out there who are trying to get the story out. We have cheerleaders who fight for us.”

“We knew going into it that we would need to diversify our funding and not be dependent just on the state of MO,” said Wagner. “But we were hoping to have two or three years to get up and running before we’d have to scramble for additional sources.”

The Center opened last April, reaching 30 neighborhood organizations and housing associations in the first year alone. Neighborhood leaders of various ages, ethnicities, and neighborhood demographics completed the 12-week program. The participants learned how to build the capacity of their organizations, take advantage of their neighborhood’s resources, and improve their community in four key areas: leadership and governance; neighborhood planning and development; health and safety; and technology and communication. The Center partners with The Kansas City Police Department, Western Missouri Legal Aid, Communities Creating Opportunity, KC Healthy Kids, and the Urban Neighborhood Initiative of the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

As part of the program, each participant developed a project for their neighborhood’s unique needs. One member from Blue Hills, just east of UMKC and the Paseo, rallied her neighbors to purchase and repurpose a vacant lot. By applying for and receiving a grant through a gardening program, the neighbors transformed the lot into a monarch butterfly waystation. In another project, the leader worked on the expansion of the QuikTrip in Westport, receiving technical assistance on how to do an overlay and work with corporate entities.

“It was a lot of good in less than a year. We really hit the ground running,” said Newman. “We’ve had wonderful success stories. We’ve had cohort members who decided to go on and start their own 501c3s [tax-exempt nonprofit organizations]. One guy started one working with children.”

For the 2016 fiscal year, the Missouri legislature awarded the Center about $388,000. With the governor’s recent withholding of $212,000, the Center’s budget from the state shrank to below $200,000. The cut hinders the Center’s ability to do any new hiring beyond its current three full-time staff members.

“It is what it is,” said Wagner. “We’re going to move forward and do our best to figure out ways to creatively make up that gap.”

“It’s a significant loss,” said Newman. “That funding helped provide the meals and the materials and the training for those leaders.”

The decrease in funding might mean the Center’s workshops and training’s can no longer be free.

“Our joy and pleasure is actually helping build the capacity of these leaders and organizations to get to a place where they’re self-sufficient in their neighborhoods,” said Newman. Part of that is offering the classes for free to the volunteers who come to the Center without any payment for their time.

Many UMKC Urban Planning students work with the Center, collecting data and getting involved with neighborhood improvement. Last year, a group of interns went door to door to assess neighborhood vacancy. The Center for Neighborhoods has also connected with criminology and sociology students.

Both Wagner and Newman see opportunities to think creatively about engaging students from other majors such as non-profit management, law, economics, urban politics and government and communications.

“We are always looking for people who are looking for internships and want to actually work with the neighborhood organizations,” said Wagner.

For more information about the UMKC Center for Neighborhoods, call (816) 235-6931, email: neighborhoods@umkc.edu, or visit the website at umkc.edu/cfn and Facebook at facebook.com/cfn.umkc.

