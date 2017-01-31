“Please Help Us Find Her” | Questions Remain Unanswered in Disappearance of Toni Anderson

It’s been a nightmarish situation for mother of missing UMKC student Toni Anderson, who was last seen in the early morning hours on Jan. 15.

“This has been a horrible nightmare,” said Elizabeth Anderson in a recent interview with Wichita’s KWCH. “And I don’t like any parent going through this. It’s just horrifying. Please help us find her.”

Anderson left Chrome, a nightclub where she worked off and on for three years, at 4 a.m. on the morning of her disappearance. According to Kansas City’s Fox 4 News, coworkers walked Anderson to her car and watched her drive away.

Kansas City Police spokesman Darin Snapp says that Anderson was then pulled over by an officer for an improper lane change in northwest Kansas City around 4:20 a.m. Anderson told the officer she was out of gas. The officer let her off with a warning then escorted her to the QuikTrip along 9 highway to fill her tank.

According to her father, Brian Anderson, Toni made two ATM withdraws at QuikTrip at 4:33 a.m. Not even ten minutes later, at 4:42 a.m. she sent a text to a friend saying “I just got pulled over again.” Since then, there has been no trace of the 20-year-old.

A missing person report was filed after Toni Anderson didn’t show up to the Shady Lady strip club, the location where she was supposed to meet her friends. Police investigators have video surveillance of Anderson but are not releasing it because it is a part of their investigation.

It is still unclear why Anderson travelled so far north after leaving Chrome, passing the Shady Lady and continuing for at least six miles. Police maintain there is still not evidence of foul play.

A GoFundMe created by Elizabeth Anderson has raised over $10,000 for a private investigator and a $5,000 for anyone knowing the location of Toni.

Toni Anderson was last seen driving a black 2014 Ford Focus with Kansas license plate 986-GAX in northwest Kansas City. Anyone with information on the location of Anderson should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

