Pizza and Politics: Missouri Representatives Talk Shop

Missouri State Representatives Judy Morgan and Brandon Ellington dedicated a few hours last Friday night for a candid discussion with members of the Associated Students of the University of Missouri (ASUM), Pi Sigma Alpha and the Department of Political Science.

“When you’re in a deep minority like this, you end up playing a lot of defense,” said Morgan. “It’s pretty tough to get your own bills passed and try to work with other Republicans on good bills. And then you fight a lot of bad bills.”

With a Republican governor now recently voted into office, Morgan said Democrats have also lost the power of the veto pen. Democrats need to work much harder to fight bills, she said. There is now a long-running joke among legislators that Democrats are the only ones who have to read the actual content in the bills. According to Morgan, Republicans simply vote the way they are told by party leadership.

Ellington agreed, adding that party leadership among Republicans can be very punitive for those who break and vote against majority. He pointed to one Republican senator who voted for labor unions and quickly lost his budget chair.

Ellington said tenure limits have hurt the ability of representatives to develop friendships and alliances across party lines. Additionally, he expressed frustration that many times, even with plenty of data to back up Democrats’ bills, Republicans will challenge them by simply saying they do not “believe” the numbers or facts presented.

“They just say it, ‘We don’t believe Secretary of State,’ or ‘We don’t believe Department of Treasury,’ or ‘We don’t believe Department of Labor,” Ellington said. “So we need more people involved in politics that actually believe in reading.”

“And data,” Morgan said, prompting laughter from the audience.

Ellington and Morgan both talked about the importance of Democrats working on their message and showing voters how the party will benefit them.

“Democrats also need to get away from plantation politics,” said Ellington. “We have to be willing to put people above politics. And we don’t do that.”

Ellington said he felt the party should have taken a caucus position in the area of voter ID to protect minorities, a position Democrats did not end up taking. They did, however, demand that everyone in the party vote for unions, regardless of whether it fit the interests of representatives’ districts or not.

“How can [the party] ask me to vote in favor of unions, when you wouldn’t stand behind me to ensure that minorities wouldn’t be denied the right to vote?” Ellington said. “You can’t ask me to carry water that I can’t drink.”

“That’s plantation politics,” he said.

Morgan talked about how her background as a teacher and union president prepared her for her position as a Missouri legislator. She believes you have to be tough to be in politics.

“You have got to be willing to be pushed down and stand back up,” said Morgan. “You got to be kind of a hard head.”

Towards the end of the evening, the discussion turned to the governor’s recent budget cuts.

“I don’t think some of them even think the cuts are positive,” Ellington said, referring to Republicans. “But they’re going to let [the governor] take the fall on it. Which hurts everybody at the end of the day.”

“I was really amazed when I saw that it was a 12 percent cut overall,” Morgan said. “What we’re spending now is actually just somewhat higher than what it was in 1999. So we’re actually going from 2017 back to just a little bit more than what we spent in 1999, and you know, with inflation and everything.”

“I don’t see, unfortunately, any way around the universities raising tuition if they don’t get those funds,” Morgan said. “Higher ed really took the worst cuts of anybody in the budget. They were draconian, in my opinion.”