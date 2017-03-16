Peele’s Get Out Cleverly Illustrates Societal Horrors

When I first saw adverts for Get Out, I assumed it would be a movie that could not possibly get its unlikely mix of elements to work together. I was pleasantly surprised. The satirical racial horror-comedy has as much potential to change minds as it does to cause heart attacks.

The cast shines all around. Daniel Kaluuya does a solid job portraying relatable protagonist Chris, and Allison Williams is terrific as the dichotomous Rose. At first, Rose is a socially conscious urbanite who calls out a cop’s blatant profiling. However, during the second half she transforms into an almost whimsical caricature of a psychopath who manipulates others and eats Froot Loops while she looks up her next victim.

During the first two acts, Rose’s parents and brother serve up passive-aggressive remarks that alert the audience to the fact that something is amiss. The truly memorable performances come from Marcus Henderson and Betty Daniels, the actors who portray the family’s black servants Walter and Georgina. We only get one full conversation from each of them, but their measured suburban accents contrast with their vacant dead-eyed stares in a way that turns their forced congeniality into pure menace.

Daniels’ close-up scene is especially electric. Her face contorts into a dozen different expressions, displaying emotions from threatening to ashamed to trapped.

Plot-wise, the movie throws a lot of strange events at the audience. Thankfully, when the reality of what this family is up to is revealed, it helps to explain most of the strangeness. The film is also filled with a plethora of horror movie clichés, but those arguably only plant it more firmly in the realm of satire. Peele often relies on sound and music to create an oppressive atmosphere in scenes that would be only a little unsettling on their own.

The movie’s biggest disappointment is the very last scene, wherein Lil Rel Howery’s character, Officer Rod Williams, has to get in a few more jokes, which seems forced amid all the carnage of the third act.

Horror films often reflect the fears of a society at the time they are made. Now that Get Out is in theaters, it seems obvious the fear of a black man in a white room can be adapted into a horror story heavy with social commentary. The greatest accomplishment of the film is in prompting its audience to think about their own prejudices and how society sees them.

As a Southeast Asian-American often mistaken for being Middle Eastern or Mexican, I know how it feels to be the one colored person in a white world. I grew up in a white rural town of 5,000 people. However, I must also acknowledge the scene in the movie that shows an Asian-American man examining Kaluuya at a party that turns out to be a covert slave auction. Being a minority does not mean you’re incapable of atrocities yourself.

