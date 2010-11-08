National News: MSNBC anchor suspended for donation

On Friday, news spread of the indefinite suspension of MSNBC news anchor Keith Olbermann.

The suspension came after Olbermann reportedly made three separate donations of $2,400 to democratic candidates in the Nov. 2 election.

Olbermann, former host of the shows “Democratic Nightly News” and “Countdown,” was a clear supporter of the Democratic Party. When donating money to Democratic Representative Raul Grijalva, Gabrielle Giffords and Kentucky Attorney General Jack Conway, Olbermann was in violation of his contract with the network.

Being a journalist, reporting on election coverage and donating to a certain party not only presents biases but also presents a conflict of interest.

“When a journalist becomes an activist, the principle of independence is not just eroding, it’s corroding from within,” Bob Steele, Director of the Prindle Institute for Ethics at DePauw University, said in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“I did not privately or publicly encourage anyone else to donate to these campaigns, nor to any others in this election or any previous ones. Nor have I previously donated to any political campaign at any level,” Olbermann said in an interview with Politico.

Though suspended, NBC Universal has not yet decided on whether to fire Olbermann for the violation.

Like many topics surrounding politics, several people debated Olbermann’s violation, some condemning him and others siding with his decision in saying he did nothing wrong by donating to the Democratic candidates.

In light of his suspension, a petition has been formed to “Free Keith Olbermann.”

With over 264,000 signatures, the petition seeks to reinstate Olbermann.

Some believe suspending Olbermann is just one effort for MSNBC to establish itself as a non-political news source.

They seek to differentiate themselves from Fox News and CNN.

“We are not a political operation. Fox is. We are a news operation. And the rules around here are part of how you know that,” NBC Host Rachel Maddow said in the Post-Gazette.

