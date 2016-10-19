Name One Thing You Respect About One Another

Every four years you watch the political debates to figure out what the presidential candidates think about certain issues. This year’s political debates have been a combination of interesting, confusing, and somewhat frustrating.

Last Sunday, Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump held their second presidential debate. The questions came from undecided voters on the stage and social media outlets.

The beginning of the debate started with the question: “Do you feel you are modeling appropriate behavior for today’s youth?” The first to answer was Donald Trump, and he began by bashing Hillary Clinton for past mistakes she has made and avoiding the question. The mediators had to remind him to answer the exact question.

When he was finished, Clinton responded by bringing up Trump’s “Locker Room Talk,” saying that he isn’t a good role model because he has no respect for people of different ethnic descents or for women.

“I have great respect for women,” Trump said. “Nobody has more respect for women than I do.”

This debate lasted for an hour and a half. It was interesting to see how the candidates reacted towards each other. For instance, each time Trump was asked a question he went straight for Hillary, pointing out all the things she may or may have not done wrong in his eyes. He used the word “disaster” a lot, mostly to describe how Hilary acts toward serious situations as a senator and her 30 years in public service.

The confusing part about the debate was figuring out what Trump had to gain from constantly bashing Clinton without answering questions? He sounded like a broken record time after time. Hilary answered her question, then would bash Trump towards the end of her statement.

Out of all the debates I’ve seen, this has to be the most confusing. It was hard to tell if their answers were genuine or just cheap shots at one another. When questioned about Syria and Aleppo, once again Trump claimed that Hilary had 30 years to change the foreign exchange policy. Then Hilary fired back by saying Trump is unfit because he wants to shut out all refugees from Syria because we know nothing about them and it would create more problems for the U.S.

Overall the one question that topped it all was from one undecided voter on stage,” Name one thing you respect about one another.” Watching the facial expressions on their faces for that question was priceless.

“I respect his children,” Hilary responded.

Trump replied, “I will say this about Hillary she doesn’t quit, she doesn’t give up. I respect that.”

After this question was answered, the two shook hands and parted ways.

Hopefully the next debate on October 19th will give voters a little more insight on what the candidates stand for. And a little less about what they don’t like about their opponent.

