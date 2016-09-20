MVP Kaylyn Brandt Assists and Digs

With back-to-back volleyball tournaments, UMKC has an overall record of 7-4. Besides the team’s wins, senior Kaylyn Brandt was awarded MVP and WAC Player of the Week. Thanks to her three straight double-doubles and 39 assists during the Kangaroo Klassic tournament, she picked up the number 18 slot of the NCAA chart for assists per set. Brandt also has a career record of 2,368, ranking her third in the UMKC record books.

The chart itself contains a total of 150 other volleyball setters from different universities. Most of the information on the charts provides the total number of assists that each setter has. Brandt has a total of 372, while the highest is 442 — a 70 point difference.

“I’m the middle man when it comes to setting up our offense,” said Brandt. “I couldn’t have been as successful without great passers to give me the ball and strong hitters to put the ball away for a point. When we are in system, we can be hard to stop.”

During the week of September 5-11th, Brandt was named WAC Player of the Week. This was her first time receiving that honor. The tournament consisted of three different matches where UMKC faced off against Cornell, Northern Iowa, and Bradley. Brandt average 39 assists during all three matches and had her record high of 16 digs against Bradley.

Being a setter requires the player to set the offense for the team. “I guess there is pressure to set up our hitters in the best possible way to succeed,” said Brandt, “but I don’t really feel it. I have confidence that we’ll be able to execute the game plan, and I can count on numerous teammates. I trust their capabilities and know when we work together, we will see positive results.”

According to Coach Christi Posey, Brandt is the heart and soul of the team.

With two recognitions of WAC honors for UMKC players, Brandt and Emma Hagedorn, will UMKC receive another WAC honor? The ladies will face off against Arkansas, Kansas State, and Southern Miss in Fayetteville, Arkansas as part of the Arkansas Invitational tournament.

nrivera@unews.com