Moana: Tropical Frozen

It’s clear with Moana that Disney wanted another Frozen. Who can blame them? Frozen became a true phenomenon. The film grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, the soundtrack sold over 4 million copies with the single “Let It Go,” becoming a hit on its own. All this even before factoring in the merchandising which Disney has not been shy about, plastering the faces of Frozen’s characters anywhere they can. Think dolls, games, accessories, clothes for children and adults, and so many costumes. All this is to say that Disney saw what Frozen did and obviously wanted to catch lightning in a bottle again.

An optimist would look at Moana, and think, “Finally, films are being made with strong female protagonists. Frozen really showed the world that people want to see these kinds of stories.” A cynic would say, “Of course they are making another movie like the one that made a billion dollars. Disney dissected every second of Frozen and made a movie by reassembling the bits.” And a realist would say, “You’re both right, but is it a good movie?” To which everyone would shrug and say, “Yeah, it was pretty good.”

Moana was fun, the story was nice, with the usual “Believe in yourself. Nobody can decide who you are,” Disney message. The film was very visual, the landscapes were beautiful, the character designs were cute and striking, and all the colors were vibrant. Titular character Moana as well as Maui, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson respectively, have a lot of personality. Moana also seems to have more realistic body proportions compared to Disney princesses in the past. Still her giant expressive eyes are bigger than her wrists. The men are still hulking masses of muscles, their hands are the size of Moana’s torso.

There were funny moments and serious moments. The arrogant, headstrong Maui reveals aspects of his past that give depth to his bravado. The final confrontation turns out to be more emotionally complicated than the main characters expected.

The only complaint I had leaving the theater was a feeling that Disney is just looking for a new formula. Before they took a fairy tale, got rid of the horrifying deaths, added a happy ending and shipped it out for mass consumption. Now they seem to be trying out different equations.

Strong female protagonist + catchy songs + mascot character for humor + journey of self-discovery + romantic plot = 22 percent increase in quarterly profits.

Moana is enjoyable. It probably won’t reach the heights of Frozen, but it makes a valiant effort. It’s good that Disney is starting to think about different kinds of stories. For a company of their size, every tiny step feels like the shift of a tectonic plate. It’s Earth shaking, but many are looking for a real shake up.

