The Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) gathered Thursday evening to celebrate the Mid Autumn Moon Festival, spreading their familial and cultural traditions with the UMKC community.

The festival takes place every year around autumn time, but specifically on the day the moon is its brightest and biggest. Traditionally, the food associated with the festival is the moon cake. Tommy Luu, President of the VSA, says the cake represents togetherness and family.

“The cake represents the moon. It means when family comes together it’s a perfect circle, like the moon,” Luu said. “There are designs on the cake like the lotus, which represents peace and love. Sometimes there are words on the cake that mean peace or family,”

At the festival, students gathered like a family around a table where the moon cake was distributed. Following the food, students conversed and had a chance to partake in carnival style games like “banh dua,” which directly translates to “balls and chopsticks,” and “are you faster than a fifth grader?,” which is a game about stacking cups faster than your opponent, and a watermelon eating contest.

Aimee Anh Tran, vice president of the VSA, and Luu say that during the festival in Vietnam, children light lanterns with a candle inside and then walk through the neighborhoods together singing traditional songs. In addition to candle lighting and singing, communities hold carnivals for their children.

“We are not able to do a carnival, but we can put out a few games,” Luu said. “We may not have all the food, but we can bring out the moon cake.”

Luu says it’s important to have a VSA and to hold events like this because it brings people together and helps students to realize the rich history of Vietnam.

“Having the VSA on campus is important because we can show people that Vietnam is not just about the Vietnam War,” Luu said, “but that Vietnam has a lot of beautiful history behind it.”

In addition to sharing the history of Vietnam with UMKC, Luu focuses on the importance of making Vietnamese students feel like they are at home even though they are not.

“There are a lot of Vietnamese students out here right now who are speaking their own language,” Luu said. “They feel like they are at home, and they feel like they are not being left out on this campus.”

“This event is about bringing people together,” Luu said. “It’s to help those who don’t know and remind those from back home that this culture is being spread throughout the world.”

For further questions on upcoming events or for information on the VSA email Luu at tlrgd@mail.umkc.edu.

