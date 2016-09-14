Men’s Soccer Shaky on Saturday

UMKC lost to Drake in a competitive match where fans showcased their spirit through chants and support for their NCAA Division 1 men’s soccer team.

Drake scored one controversial goal and one legitimate goal in the match, and Coach Rick Benben didn’t let the referees forget their mistake for the remainder of the night.

In the 16th Drake’s controversial goal came after the sideline referee failed to call a Drake forward offsides. Drake’s forward received the pass in free space with a one-on-one shot at the top of the 18-yard box. Benben protested the referee’s call, and both UMKC fans and players alike picked up his energy. The momentum swung in UMKC’s favor for the remainder of the half, but the equalizing goal did not come.

Pantelisz Popgeorgiev, UMKC player #10 was a spark in the game. In the 55th minute he was fouled inside Drake’s goalbox after dribbling past two defenders but rose to his feet and continued to push for a UMKC goal.

Benben and Fred Schlichting pushed more attackers forward when UMKC conceded the second goal. It seemed the soccer ball was in Drake’s defensive third for the majority of the game.

Drake’s goal in the second half came when an outside midfielder dribbled the ball down the left side flank. When he reached the end-line, he crossed the ball on the ground into the six-yard box, and a forward ran onto it.

The next opportunity to watch men’s soccer at Durwood Stadium will be Sunday, October 2 when the team takes on Houston Baptist in a conference match at 7 in the evening.

