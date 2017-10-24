Men’s Soccer end home weekend in defeat

UMKC Men’s Soccer team fell to the University of Nevada Las Vegas, 3-1, closing out the home weekend at 5-7-3 and 3-4 WAC.

The Roos battled tough in Sunday’s match up against the Rebels at Durwood Stadium, starting off slow with two shots taken by senior forward Eric McWoods at the 20th minute of play. A pass from junior forward Pandelis Popgeorgiev opened up a spot for Woods to attempt a goal, missing by just inches.

“Dual weekends are always tough, and things just didn’t go our way,” said Head Coach Rick Benben.

Late in the first half, the Rebels’ senior forward Danny Musovski pushed through the Roo’s defense to land a goal to the left pocket in the 35th minute of play, assisted by sophomore mid-fielder Timo Mehlich and sophomore defensive James Drye.

The Roos ended the first half 0-1with three shot attempts, one corner kick and one save.

It was hard to predict which way the game would go in the second half as intensity increased, resulting in two yellow cards issued to each team. The Rebels proved a formidable opponent. They were able to score a goal on a corner kick by freshman mid-fielder Marco Gonzalez to senior forward Shota Takada, bringing the score to 0-2.

Rebels received their final goal on a penalty kick by Musovski, but the Roos were able to follow up with a goal by freshman mid-fielder Enric Ferrer unassisted. The match closed at 3-1, with a victory to the Rebels.

UMKC had a good start to the weekend Friday, winning the match up against Grand Canyon 2-1.

The Roo’s return home for the last home match up in the season Nov. 4th at Durwood against Airforce Academy.