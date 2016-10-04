Magnificent Remake

The Magnificent Seven (2016) was a lot of fun. It was exciting, funny, tense, and thrilling all in turn, and pulled off deft changes in tone from scene-to-scene and even moment-to-moment.

The cast was great, and every actor breathed life into their character, with interesting and nuanced performances across the board.

Denzel Washington seems to only have become a more marketable action star as he has aged. Chris Pratt continued his quest to ‘Han Solo’ his way through every movie he is cast in. Despite seemingly aging into a clone of Nick Nolte, Ethan Hawke plays retired Confederate sniper Goodnight Robicheaux with surprising depth.

To a greater or less extent every character is entertaining and has a couple moments to shine. If you like westerns or action movies, I highly recommend that you check this one out.

However, like the gunfighters of old dime-store novels, there has to be a showdown between the young, hot upstart and the old legend that is the original The Magnificent Seven (1960).

Remakes, reboots, and sequels make up the majority of large releases and money earned at movie theaters. It’s interesting to examine The Magnificent Seven (2016) in regards to the construction of a remake, because even the 1960 original was itself a remake of the 1954 Akira Kurosawa film, The Seven Samurai. The themes and sequences of the film have inspired many others as well, such as ¡Three Amigos! and A Bug’s Life. Films like Saving Private Ryan, The Lord of the Rings, and Star Wars borrow elements of Kurosawa’s film. It can be argued that any film that features a motley crew of characters that team up to complete a common goal, is playing off the iconography of The Seven Samurai.

So what does a remake need to do to be successful? It needs to be in some way similar to the original. That can be through imagery, plot, themes, or the feel of the film. However, the film cannot be so similar to the original that the new version seems unnecessary, such as with Gus Van Sant’s shot-for-shot remake of Psycho.

So how does The Magnificent Seven (2016) work as a remake? Broadly, it does a good job, The Magnificent Seven (2016) is a good film. It looks and feels like the original but utilizes modern film-making aesthetics. The Seven is ethnically diverse, and the characters all get their own introduction where they get to show off their skills and personality. However, comparing the remake and original, it’s impossible to not see a loss of subtlety.

In the original, the antagonist Calvera, is a bandit and plans to rob the town of its crops. However, he is also clearly a desperate man. He is trying to keep his gang fed. In the initial visit, Calvera kills a single man and only after the man tries to attack him. He tries to avoid killing the villagers, if for no other reason than he needs them to continue farming so he can continue to rob them.

In the remake, the antagonist Bartholomew Bogue strolls into a town meeting, gives a threatening speech, then burns down a church and kills nearly a dozen men as he leaves. Calvera is a desperate, bad man. Bogue is an greedy monster.

When the Seven enter the village in the original, it’s empty and they have to coax the frightened villagers out of their homes. In the remake, the Seven kill 22 men and retake the town. Then they send the paid-off sheriff to deliver a message Bogue, who then murders the sheriff. The remake kills more people in the first 45 minutes than the entire original.

The original made it clear that Calvera valued human life, at the very least so that he could exploit it. In the remake, Bogue sends wave-after-wave of cannon fodder cowboys to be effortlessly gunned down by the Seven. The heroes never miss and only reload when there needs to be dialogue.

You can argue that these changes are the film’s attempts to distinguish itself from the original. The only problem is that every choice made seems to have made the movie bigger, louder, and less subtle.

When people complain about remakes, reboots, and sequels, that is what they are railing against. It’s the homogenization of Hollywood. When every blockbuster film costs over a hundred million dollars, a film has to have mass appeal, which means it has a little of everything.

In the end, The Magnificent Seven (2016) is a lot of fun, but when high noon has passed, the original still stands tall, while the remake is left lying in its shadow.

