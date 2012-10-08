Longboarding across campus: Students enjoy skating into their college years

As the wheels whirred and rolled from Phil Bolin’s and Ben Cochran’s boards, their graceful motions resembled a solitary dance, and it was clear this filled them with passion.

They were intent on their movements, yet reflected serenity on their faces. Passersby stopped to watch, captivated by the sounds and speed.

Skateboarding became immortalized by Bart Simpson in the opening credits of “The Simpsons.” Tony Hawk sold millions of copies of his skateboarding video game franchise, and ESPN helped to usher the sport into the mainstream when the X-Games started airing in 1995.

But most people don’t realize there are two types of boards that skaters commonly use.

Both Cochran and Bolin agreed skateboarding and longboarding are far from the same thing.

The more common skateboard averages seven to 10 inches in width and is 28-33 inches long.

The deck is usually made of wood, features a decorative underside and the top is covered in grip tape to help the skater stay on.

On the other hand, longboards usually measure nine-10 inches in width and 33-59 inches in length, and aren’t commonly used for performing tricks. The wheels are higher and wider, which gives the board more stability than a skateboard.

“Longboarding serves a different market. Kids from 11 to 18 years old skateboard, but longboarding targets older people like us,” Bolin said.

Not everyone can longboard. Those who practice have a lot of experience and have learned from many injuries.

“I never skateboarded, because you have to start young and be really good at it, but I started longboarding four years ago,” Cochran said.

Bolin has skated much longer.

“I started skateboarding when I was 13 and just started longboarding this year, so it has been 11 years all together,” he said.

Skateboarders perform more tricks and maneuvers, while longboarders enjoy skating at faster speeds in addition to performing tricks. It depends on each person’s style.

“Longboarding is like snowboarding, but instead of doing it on snow, you do it on concrete,” Bolin said.

Cochran and Bolin can be found longboarding through campus, which can be impressive to witness.

“The campus is actually a great place to longboard, as long as there is no traffic,” Cochran said.

If they aren’t on campus, they are typically at Shawnee Mission Park, practicing new tricks and sharing skills with fellow boarders.

Senior Kurt Nichols can often be seen riding or carrying his oak colored long board around campus. “If I come directly from my apartment it takes 10-15 minutes to get here,” he said. “Some days I’ll drive, and do off campus parking and skateboard from there. But I always have my board with me. It’s a lot more convenient.”

Nichols doesn’t do any tricks on his board but instead prefers to just coast.

“The longboard is more for cruising,” said Nichols. “You listen to music and have the wind go by you, it’s very relaxing. When I longboard I get going pretty fast. But when you’re on a nice gradual hill, you just kind of chill and cruise along. It’s a really mellow experience and pretty awesome.”

Sophomore Stephon Regan, who uses a short board, is more cautious.

Many skaters are apprehensive of areas like the University where there is high police presence. Short boarders and the law have notoriously clashed over the years.

Practicing the sport would not be as fun without its dangers. For Bolin, injuries are something he does not worry about, but acknowledges he has luckily avoided extreme injuries.

“I usually sprain myself or get gashes, but other than that, I have been very fortunate,” he said.

Regan welcomes the risk of injury.

“The biggest risk would be not doing it, I guess,” he said.

“I’m not really worried about getting hurt. Getting hurt means that you’re trying something new. It shows that you’re really willing to push that boundary – that’s how you know it’s something you really love.”

Longboards aren’t cheap, so skaters have to save money to have the best equipment.

“My boards are all custom-made. I have designed them myself and they usually range from $200-400 each,” Bolin said.

“My board is about one and a half inches thick, made of really solid wood and has never even cracked,” Cochran said.

Cochran and Bolin have different thoughts about their futures with longboarding. Cochran wants to compete one day.

“I do plan on it [competing], and maybe in the future even open up a longboard store,” he said.

On the other hand, Bolin said he doesn’t plan on longboarding for a living. He is happy with longboarding as a hobby and a way to commute from his house to the University.

