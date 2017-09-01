Local Organization Helps Prevent Execution

On Aug. 22, Gov. Greitens moved to stay the execution of Marcellus Williams, a man slated to be executed that evening.

Williams had previously been convicted in the 1998 stabbing of Felicia Gayle in 2001. But as he awaited the date of execution, several organizations and individuals who believe in Williams’ innocence rallied to stop his death.

Esmie Tseng,a recent UMKC graduate, stood among them.

Tseng is an executive assistant at Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP), a small nonprofit organization “dedicated to ending the use of the death penalty in the state of Missouri,” according to their site’s description. She spoke about what brought Marcellus’ case to their attention and how it led to their strong belief in his sentence’s injustice.

The court found Williams guilty based on the testimonies of two individuals who came forward after an offering of a financial reward from the victim’s family was made.

Several appeals occurred after the sentencing to reexamine the case, some of which Williams made himself. The Missouri Supreme Court stayed an execution scheduled for 2015 to allow for more DNA testing.

More recent findings discovered no DNA of Williams’ on the murder weapon, and found a bloody footprint and hair fibers from the crime scene also did not belong to Williams.

With the date of execution now rescheduled for this month, Tseng and MADP investigated options to save Williams’ life and prove his innocence. It came down one possible solution: Greiten’s ability to appoint a special Board of Inquiry to reexamine the case.

With that in mind and a ticking clock to face, the organization began to raise awareness.

While local news didn’t express much interest in the story initially, it started to flood social media. MADP encouraged people to sign an online petition, and to call in to the governor’s office.

About a week before the scheduled execution, progress sped forward: MADP spoke with local media to spread the story, more people signed the petition and The Kansas City Star ran an editorial.

As the date of execution arrived, those who believed Williams’ innocence scheduled rallies and planned to show support. By then, the petition had gained 185,000 signatures, a number that has since skyrocketed to 260,000.

Tseng described presenting the petition to the governor’s office at 12:00 p.m.. Then, she and her coworkers waited.

At 1:37 p.m., they received the call that Greitens had indeed moved to stay the execution. Tseng recalled how they collectively “lost their minds” in celebration.

“It was such an amazing thing,” she said. “It couldn’t have happened if we didn’t work together. But it really shows the power of social media to get the word out and make things happen.”

Though MADP staff breathed a sigh of relief, Tseng highlighted that their work isn’t done.

The findings of the Board of Inquiry and how they advise Greitens will ultimately determine the outcome.

“The fight must continue,” Tseng urged in a statement on MADP’s site.

She also mentioned concern regarding the prosecutor in the case, Bob McCulloch, who was also the chief prosecutor in the Ferguson shooting of Michael Brown.

McCulloch recently reaffirmed his certainty that Williams is guilty and will be found as such.

With no set date on a decision being made, Marcellus and others will simply have to wait for the outcome.

Tseng views Marcellus’s story as a call to reexamine the entire institution of capital punishment. She hopes that people continue to hear about Marcellus and consider what the implications of an innocent man so close to a death sentence would mean.

Regardless, one thing has been proven for certain: many voices are stronger than one. If they speak together, the world can’t help but listen.

