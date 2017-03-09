Local Entrepreneurs Discuss Networking, Kansas City Business

Kris Adair, a local entrepreneur and co-founder of Mycroft, highlighted the importance of strong business connections at the Bloch School’s First Wednesdays event last week.

“I don’t know that I could’ve done it without my network,” said Adair.

Chris Smith of Athlete Network, Dr. Sanjay Gupta of the CF20 and Adair spoke at the event. Bobby Burch of Startland News led a discussion between the three speakers, which was followed by a question and answer session.

All three business leaders touched on networking. “People hate the concept of networking,” Smith said near the end of the first part of the evening’s event.

While Gupta agreed it may not be everyone’s favorite aspect of business leadership, he stressed its importance in creating opportunities

Before the Q&A session, the speakers discussed Kansas City’s business community.

With her previous business experience in Lawrence, KS, Adair was pleasantly surprised about conducting business on the other side of the state line.

“We did not expect to have such a really warm welcome from Missouri,” she said.

Smith had similar feelings about his experience with Athlete Network.

“It’s definitely a positive, being here now,” said Smith.

In technical matters, Smith had his own two cents to contribute. In reading up about the investment realm, he said the following – “I didn’t understand the difference between revenue and cash flow.” He mentioned that this learning was during the rise and growth of his Athlete Network firm.

Ben Williams, the Assistant Director for the Regnier Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the Bloch School, enjoyed hearing Adair speak.

“She is a non-technical entrepreneur who has founded a very technical artificial intelligence company,” said Williams.

Chad Feather, student and President of UMKC Enactus, was also enthusiastic about the First Wednesday event and what it meant to Kansas City.

“I especially enjoyed the part where they talked about how important Kansas City has been to the development of their respective companies,“ said Feather.