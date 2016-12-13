LGBTQIA Community Celebrates the Season with Winter Social

Food, fun and conversation took place in Oak Street Hall at the LGBTQIA winter social last Tuesday.

Members and Allies of the LGBTQIA community made their way to the Oak Street Hall basement for a chance to meet and mingle with peers as well as talk about ways to improve the organization and make it more appealing to those interested.

The winter social dialogues included topics about individual’s experiences with the LGBTQIA organization, potential event ideas, ways to improve the rainbow lounge and different approaches to spreading the word about events.

Students gathered around free Chipotle and engaged in open conversation, learning about one another and welcoming individuals to talk about their journey at UMKC.

Zendrix Berndt, the president of UMKC’s Colony of Delta Lambda Phi, a fraternity for gay, bi and progressive men, spoke of why the winter social was successful.

“The people who show up really enjoy themselves and get to meet a lot of people on campus,” said Berndt. “[People] that they may or may not necessarily interact with because they don’t fit the description.”

The purpose of the social is to build relationships with those who are LGBTQIA and their allies. It also gives people the opportunity to meet new faces and see people on a more personal level.

“Sometimes it’s nice to break away and meet new people.” said Berndt. “Everybody brings something different to the table and it challenges me to think outside of the box of what I think a normal UMKC student is. Especially if they’re in the LGBTQIA community.”

The night ended with games and everyone who attended the social left with a gift bag from State Street Bank KC Pride and Friends Committee.

