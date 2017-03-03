Letter to the Editor | From John Martellaro, UMKC Director of Media Relations

In a recent UNews story about the rape of a UMKC student, I made an unfortunate and inappropriate comment, and I apologize for it.

In the midst of my conversation with the reporter I used the phrase “taken advantage of” to describe what happened to her. I realized immediately that was an inadequate phrase, and I wanted to be sure to use the proper term, “rape.” But in attempting to correct myself in mid-sentence, I only made things worse with the inappropriate wording that followed. Let me be clear: rape is rape, and it is a terrible crime. Again, I apologize.

John Martellaro

Director, Media Relations

Division of Strategic Marketing and Communications

University of Missouri-Kansas City