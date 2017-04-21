Late Night Tie at Durwood

Women’s soccer tied 1-1 Wednesday night at Durwood Stadium against Omaha.

Roos Lexie Howard scored the first goal in the 15th minute, assisted by forward Kelsey Mothershead.

Howard would take two more shots before the end of the half, only to come up short.

Omaha took one shot in the first half of play that was saved by sophomore goal keeper Anna Lillig.

At the start of the second the Mavericks held momentum, but a defensive stop, by Roos defender Halle Hamilton, transitioned momentum back to UMKC.

A bobbled save by the Omaha goalie almost gave the Roos a two nothing lead, but an Omaha defender tucked the ball between her legs to prevent the goal.

In the 75th minute Omaha tied the game heading on a corner kick, after previously missing the same shot.

With 15 minutes left in regulation the Roos and Mavericks both came close to making the game’s winning goal, but neither team was successful.

After five minutes of overtime UMKC ended their final home spring game in a tie.

