Lady Roos Struggle During Home Stand

UMKC faced the Northern Illinois University (NIU) Huskies to close out the Roo Holiday Classic Tournament. The nine-point difference, at the end of the game, matched the height difference between the game’s starters.

The Huskies had a combined starting height of 357 inches. The Roos starters, Kristen Moore, India Johnson, Ceidra Coleman, Samantha Waldron, and Lyndsay Leikem, have a combined height of 348.

With 30 seconds left to play in the first quarter the lady Roos were down by one point, 19-20 in an offense dominated game. Over the next 4 minutes UMKC struggled to make a basket and Northern Illinois capitalized pushing their lead to 10 points, 21-31.

NIU’s Cassidy Glenn solidified herself as the most valuable player on the court with 15 points in the first half. Glenn finished the day with 26 points, shooting 3-4 from 3-point range.

Notable play for UMKC came from Samantha Waldron (18 points) and Ceidra Coleman (17). Coleman fouled out late in the game, because of aggressive play. She finished the day with two steals.

The lady Roos trailed the game after 2:32 into the first quarter. The best opportunity to get back in the game was after the third quarter, after cutting NIU’s lead to four, 58-62.

The Huskies came out in the fourth and again got their lead to 10 points in the first 2:30 seconds of the quarter, before Waldron knocked down a 3-pointer.

The lady Roos fought back, but in the end NIU’s lead was too much to overcome. UMKC has lost their last three home games. Playing outside of Kansas City they are 2-0.

UMKC next plays La Salle in Philadelphia, Pa. on Dec. 28. Their next home game at Swinney will be Thursday, Jan. 12 when they play Seattle University for their third conference game.

