Keeping Religion Out of Science Class

America has a problem. It is a problem very few other places in the world possess. Creationism keeps trying to make its way into the science classrooms of public schools.



Not only are there schools in Texas, Ohio and Fla. which allow for the teaching of creationism in science class, defended as teaching the controversy, but La. and Tenn. even go so far as to have laws which allow teaching evolution to be optional.



If you think this doesn’t hit home, just last year Mo. Representative Rick Brattin (R) attempted to pass House Bill 1472, which would allow for parents to remove their children from science classrooms if they were exposed to the Theory of Natural Selection. Fortunately the bill didn’t make it very far.

Jack Wellman, in his article “5 Crucial Reasons to Teach Creationism in Public Schools,” states we should give parents what they want.



“Why not let people choose what they want their children to learn?” Wellman said.



There is a huge flaw in this line of thinking – primarily because the fact that parents can be mistaken or biased isn’t taken into consideration.



“The ignorance and prejudices of parents should not be fostered upon students and their education,” said Dr. Henry Frankel, UMKC Emeritus Professor of Philosophy of Science.



The fact that some schools can opt out of teaching a scientific fact like evolution is absolutely absurd. There is more evidence for evolution than gravity. Do these parents and legislators question if gravity should be taught in schools?



People have every right to believe what they want to believe, but we should only teach in schools what evidence suggests to be true. Courses analyzing the history of religions or examining their texts as literature are all perfectly fine, but plenty of harm comes from letting it in the science classroom.

First, there is the issue of evidence.



Dr. Robert Riggs, a UMKC Professor of Physics, said that the biggest harm which comes out of teaching creationism in the science classroom is that students don’t learn how science works. They don’t learn to follow the evidence.



“What they are teaching is an opinion,” Riggs said.



Science is about discovering the reality in which we exist. You form a hypothesis, collect data and, arguably above all, follow evidence.



Second, there is the issue of reliable information.



“Allowing the notion that the Earth is 6,000 years old to be promulgated in schools is like teaching kids that the distance across the United States is 17 feet. That’s how big an error it is,” said renowned physicist Lawrence Krauss.



There are probably people who still believe the Earth is flat, that diseases are caused by wicked ways, and that we live in a geocentric universe. We know these to be false, and they aren’t allowed in schools simply because some people hold that opinion. Unreliable information doesn’t deserve an hour on the Discovery Channel, let alone to be taught in the public curriculum.



“The purpose of education is to overcome ignorance, not validate it,” Krauss said.



It is excruciatingly important for us to ensure that religion stays out of science classrooms. For UMKC Instructor of Biology Lee Likins, we are doing a better job than in the past.



“It seems to me the anti-scientific worldview initiative has begun to backfire. The younger generation doesn’t seem to be putting up with it,” Likins said.



We can only hope the trend keeps moving in the same direction. Religion is free to show its face in many places, but the science classroom isn’t one of them.