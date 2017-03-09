KC Rep’s Constellations Explores Many Realities of Love

The Kansas City Reparatory Theatre’s latest production is a thought-provoking masterpiece that delves into our choices and how they are connected to reality. Constellations, written by Nick Payne, tells the story of quantum physicist Marianne (Bree Elrod) and beekeeper Roland (Tuc Watkins) falling in love.

Payne utilizes the notion that there are multiple possible realities based on simple occurrences, such as deciding to carry on a conversation or deciding to end it. This is called the multiverse theory.

Instead of telling a linear story of a boy and girl meeting and falling in love, Constellations explores the many possible realities that could have stemmed from Marianne and Roland attending the same barbecue. In one reality, Marianne strikes up a conversation with Roland which he shuts down because he is in a relationship. This effectively ends the story between him and Marianne. In another reality, the two hit it off, which leads to them going on date together. In yet another, that date leads to a long-term relationship, which then branches into multiple different realities involving affairs, reintroduction, and life-threatening illness.

Led by skillful KC Rep Artistic Director Eric Rosen, the two-person production captivates its audience with the way one choice can affect the outcome of one’s life. Elrod and Watkins both display immense talent while exploring the multiple realities of their characters.

Elrod, who has acted in two previous productions at the Rep as well as participating in off-Broadway productions and regional theatre, captures the intellectual Marianne well and easily portrays the evolution of her character.

Constellations is Watkins’ first production with the Rep, though he has previously taken on numerous roles in films and television. Watkins giftedly plays Roland who, unlike Marianne, works with his hands and thinks about things in terms of his experiences.

The technical design cleverly drew all attention to the story of Marianna and Roland, adding little distraction. The same set piece – an intricately crafted spiral bookcase encasing a revolving stage – was used for each scene. It is only slightly altered to designate changes in location or in time.

The characters remain onstage for the entire production, wearing the same costumes with only subtle changes in accessories. The minimal set and costume design allows for the audience to more easily focus in on just Marianne and Roland and their possible universes.

Constellations leads audiences through a multitude of emotions – joy, embarrassment, anger, sadness, and so on – while bringing forth the idea that different outcomes can occur based on the decisions we make.

Constellations runs until April 2, 2017 at the KC Rep’s Copaken Stage located in downtown’s Power and Light District.