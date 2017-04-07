Kansas City Hosts World War I Centennial

The World honored the 100-year anniversary of the United States entry into World War I Thursday, April 6. The Liberty Memorial was built in Kansas City in 1926, which is seven years before the first UMKC students attended class.

Kansas City raised the $2.5 million to build monument in only 10 days, and according to the museum, that would be like raising around $34 million today.

Conservatory of Music students Michael Bader, Adam Holthus, Aaron Redburn, and Yang Thou sang, “When The Lusitania Went Down” during the opening ceremony.

“I don’t think that any of us quite understood the magnitude of it until that day,” said Redburn. “For a, ‘barber shop piece’ it had a lot of weight behind it.”

The song commemorated the sinking of the British ocean liner, killing 1,198 civilians. The tragedy grew diplomatic tensions and the United States entered the war two years later.

“Not everybody has to be a diehard, outspoken patriot, but I just think that loving and honoring and understanding the people that have laid down lives, so we can be free and be here, and be studying at UMKC, and studying what we want to study, is a pretty big thing,” reflected Redburn about the ceremony.

The National World War I Museum and Liberty Memorial is less than 2 miles away from the potential new downtown home for the conservatory of music and dance.

The ceremony, “In Sacrifice For Liberty and Peace,” opened with a fly over by Patrouille de France of the French Air Force.

The following narrations, songs, poems, and stories told the history leading up to the United States Declaration of War. The Centennial commemorated the April 6, 1917, entry with loud, repetitious cannon fire.

Speakers included ambassadors from Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Hungary, Italy, and a special representative of the United Kingdom’s prime minister. Gov. Eric Greitens, Mayor Sly James, and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II attended. Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill both showed support with taped video speeches, as both could not part from duties in Washington D.C..

According to the Department of Justice, over 4 million Americans served in World War I, and 116,516 died.

